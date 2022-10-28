HKEX At Future Investment Initiative 2022

This week, HKEX was delighted to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a senior team led by Chairman Laura M Cha and CEO Nicolas Aguzin. The delegation shared news on Hong Kong's markets and the exciting growth story of Asia, participating in two plenaries and a fireside chat, as well as several media interviews and a range of other engagements, including co-organising a Hong Kong-focused breakfast. On the sidelines of FII, the team held over a dozen bilateral meetings with customers, friends and partners and is travelling to the UAE next to continue its Middle East engagement programme.

