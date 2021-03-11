HKEX Appoints Group General Counsel

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Chow as its Group General Counsel, effective 19 April 2021.
Mr Chow will provide strategic legal counsel to the HKEX Board and senior management team, and head HKEX's Legal and Secretarial Services Department. He will oversee the Group's legal function, including the teams at the London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear. He will report to HKEX Interim Chief Executive Calvin Tai and will become a member of the Group’s Management Committee.
HKEX Interim Chief Executive Calvin Tai said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Paul to HKEX, as our Group General Counsel. He brings to the company broad and varied experience from both private practice and as in house counsel, including specific expertise in corporate finance and capital markets. He will be a very valuable addition to the company and I am looking forward to welcoming him to the team.”
HKEX Group General Counsel-designate Paul Chow said: “I am honoured to be joining HKEX, one of Hong Kong’s most iconic organisations. As HKEX seeks to continue to build its business, and to reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a leading international finance centre, I am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues on the opportunities and challenges ahead.”
Mr Chow joins HKEX from Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, where he is currently Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. Previously, he was a partner at a number of leading law firms, including Davis Polk & Wardwell, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May. He is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong, England and Wales, and is a qualified attorney in the US state of New York.
Paul Chow is currently Group General Counsel and Company Secretary at Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. Prior to joining the company in July 2019, Mr Chow was a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell, based in Hong Kong, advising clients on corporate finance, capital markets, merger and acquisitions transactions and regulatory matters. Previously, he was respectively a partner at Linklaters and Slaughter and May, having worked in Hong Kong, Beijing and London.
Mr Chow is a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform. He is also a former member of the Listing Review Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission.
Mr Chow holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Master of Science degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.