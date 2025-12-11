HKEX Appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) the appointment of Graeme Farrell as Group Chief Risk Officer.

Mr Farrell will join the Group on 12 January 2026 and succeeds Richard Wise, who is leaving HKEX after five years of service to spend more time with his family.

In his role, Mr Farrell will have responsibility for the Group's risk management functions, including Group Financial Risk Management, Group Quantitative Risk Management, Group Technology Risk Management and Group Enterprise Risk Management. He will report to HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, and become a member of HKEX’s Management Committee.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “I am delighted to welcome Graeme to the HKEX family. His deep global experience across a wide range of risk management disciplines will be immensely valuable as we further enhance our risk-related functions and continue to bolster the vibrancy and liquidity of our markets.”

She added: “As the Group seeks to build on its successes and capture more opportunities, we are mindful of our responsibility for acting in the interest of the investing public, maintaining stakeholder trust and supporting the integrity of the financial system. Graeme will be instrumental in driving our risk-aware culture and fostering its continued adoption at all levels, ensuring our ongoing resilience and integrity.”

Ms Chan expressed her appreciation to Mr Wise for elevating the Group’s risk management framework: “During his tenure at HKEX, Richard led the implementation of several market infrastructure enhancements that support the robustness of the Group’s risk framework - including the default fund recapitalisation across our three clearing houses. I want to thank Richard for his contributions and fully respect his decision to spend more time with his family.”

Mr Farrell has more than 25 years of risk management experience, including senior roles in London, Hong Kong and New York. Prior to joining HKEX, Mr Farrell was Group Chief Risk Officer at Interactive Brokers, leading the international brokerage firm’s Group Risk Department and teams in all aspects of risk identification, assessment, management, monitoring and reporting.

Before that, Mr Farrell was Head of Operational Risk & Resiliency at AQR Capital, and held a number of senior roles at JPMorgan Chase, most recently as Global Head of Operational Risk Management Framework. He was previously based in Hong Kong with Nomura, as Chief Operating Officer, Asia ex-Japan Equities Trading, among other risk-related positions.

Mr Farrell is a graduate of Newcastle University in the UK, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and law and a Master of Arts degree in international financial analysis.

He and his family will relocate to Hong Kong from London.

Graeme Farrell