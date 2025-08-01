HKEX: Appointment To Mainland China Advisory Group

Zhang Yong appointed to HKEX’s Mainland China Advisory Group

Advisory Group comprises senior industry experts with deep China market knowledge and experience, advising the HKEX Board of Directors on developments in China’s financial markets and economy

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zhang Yong, Managing Partner of Firstlight Capital and former Chairman of Alibaba Group, to HKEX’s Mainland China Advisory Group (Advisory Group).

HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mr Zhang Yong to our Mainland China Advisory Group. His wealth of experience and deep knowledge in China’s business and financial markets will provide invaluable support to the HKEX Board as we continue to deliver on our strategic imperatives of building on our China strength.”

Established in 2021, the Advisory Group comprises senior industry experts with deep China market knowledge and experience, to advise the HKEX Board. With the addition of Mr Zhang Yong, the Advisory Group now comprises nine members and is chaired by Zhang Yichen, HKEX Non-executive Director and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited. Other members of the Advisory Group are Laura M Cha, former HKEX Chairman; Fred Hu, Chairman, Primavera Capital; Professor Huang Yiping, Dean of the National School of Development and Director of the Institute of Digital Finance of the Peking University; Ma Weihua, chairman of National Fund for Technology Transfer and Commercialization and former President and Chief Executive Officer of China Merchants Bank; Chang Sun, Partner and Chairman, China at TPG; Carlson Tong, HKEX Chairman; and Bonnie Y Chan, HKEX Chief Executive Officer.

Zhang Yong Biography

Mr Zhang is the managing partner of Firstlight Capital. Prior to joining the fund, Mr Zhang served as chief executive officer of Alibaba Group from 2015 and its chairman from 2019 until 2023. He was also a founding member of the Alibaba Partnership.

Mr Zhang joined Alibaba Group in 2007 where he held numerous key positions, including chief financial officer of Taobao Marketplace; general manager and president of Tmall.com; chief operating officer of Alibaba Group; chairman of Cainiao Network; and chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, in addition to his other key positions until 2023.

Mr Zhang is an independent non-executive director of Hysan Development Company Limited. He previously served as a member of the World Economic Forum International Business Council and as co-chair of Consumer Goods Forum in its global and China boards.

Mr Zhang holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.