HKEX: Appointment Of Members To Exchange And Clearing House Consultative Panels

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), have approved the appointments to the Cash Market Consultative Panel, the Clearing Consultative Panel and the Derivatives Market Consultative Panel (collectively Panels or each Panel) respectively as the service terms of certain members are due to expire. HKEX wishes to take this opportunity to thank all the retiring members for their dedicated service to the Panels.
With effective from 1 June 2022, each Panel will be chaired by management representatives of HKEX. The Panel membership will also be changed from individual membership to institutional membership, to facilitate membership continuity of the Panels.
The member lists effective 1 June 2022 are set out below:
Cash Market Consultation Panel
|
|
|
Panel Member
|
Representative
|
1
|
|
HKEX
|
YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred (Chairman)
John Leo BUCKLEY
(Alternate Chairman)
|
2
|
|
Citadel Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
Jonathan FINNEY
|
3
|
^
|
Flow Traders Hong Kong Limited
|
Fabian RIJLAARSDAM
|
4
|
|
Grand Capital Securities Limited
|
LEE Wai Wang, Robert
|
5
|
^
|
Haitong International Securities Company Limited
|
TAN Yat Quan
|
6
|
^
|
Instinet Pacific Limited
|
Stuart KNOWLING
|
7
|
|
Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited
|
David FRIEDLAND
|
8
|
#
|
Merrill Lynch Far East Limited
|
Gregory WURTZ
|
9
|
^
|
Optiver Trading Hong Kong Limited
|
LUI Sheung Hui, Charles
|
10
|
#
|
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited
|
LEUNG Kwok Ming
|
11
|
|
UBS Securities Hong Kong Limited
|
LI Jing, Kitty
|
12
|
^
|
Valuable Capital Limited
|
CHEUNG Ting
|
13
|
|
Wellfull Securities Company Limited
|
Lena CHAN
|
|
|
|
Clearing Consultative Panel
|
|
|
Panel Member
|
Representative
|
1
|
|
HKEX
|
SO Ying Ying, Glenda (Chairman)
John Leo BUCKLEY
(Alternate Chairman)
|
2
|
#
|
ABN AMRO Clearing Hong Kong Limited
|
Paul PEALLING
|
3
|
|
Citibank N.A.
|
Edward TSE
|
4
|
|
CMB International Securities Limited
|
LAU Chung Ming, Edward
|
5
|
^
|
Deutsche Securities Asia Limited
|
Max E
|
6
|
|
Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited
|
GOH Yong Suan
|
7
|
|
HSBC Broking Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
WAN Yuk Ling, Pat
|
8
|
^
|
Phillip Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
LAU Suk Tung
|
9
|
^
|
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
|
CHAN Wai Yee
|
10
|
^
|
Valuable Capital Limited
|
CHEUNG Ting
|
|
|
|
Derivatives Market Consultative Panel
|
|
|
Panel Member
|
Representative
|
1
|
|
HKEX
|
YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred (Chairman)
John Leo BUCKLEY
(Alternate Chairman)
|
2
|
^
|
Citadel Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
Robert DOLTON
|
3
|
^
|
CITIC Futures International Company Limited
|
WANG Feng
|
4
|
^
|
Deutsche Securities Asia Limited
|
Glenn Allen NURMI
|
5
|
|
Eclipse Options (HK) Limited
|
Anthony STEVENS
|
6
|
|
Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited
|
Jeff SHI
|
7
|
|
Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited
|
James BUSBY
|
8
|
#
|
IMC Asia Pacific Limited
|
Patricia YAP
|
9
|
#
|
Optiver Trading Hong Kong Limited
|
LUI Sheung Hui, Charles
|
10
|
^
|
Phillip Commodities (HK) Limited
|
LAU Suk Tung
|
11
|
^
|
SG Securities (HK) Limited
|
Graham Robert HOPPER
|
12
|
|
SinoPac Securities (Asia) Limited
|
KAO Cheng Yung
|
13
|
^
|
Valuable Capital Limited
|
ZHOU Teng
|
|
|
Panel Member
|
Representative
# Re-appointed (up to 31 May 2025)
^ Newly appointed (for a 3-year term from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2025)