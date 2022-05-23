BV_Trial Banner.gif
HKEX: Appointment Of Members To Exchange And Clearing House Consultative Panels

Date 23/05/2022

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), have approved the appointments to the Cash Market Consultative Panel, the Clearing Consultative Panel and the Derivatives Market Consultative Panel (collectively Panels or each Panel) respectively as the service terms of certain members are due to expire. HKEX wishes to take this opportunity to thank all the retiring members for their dedicated service to the Panels.

 

With effective from 1 June 2022, each Panel will be chaired by management representatives of HKEX. The Panel membership will also be changed from individual membership to institutional membership, to facilitate membership continuity of the Panels.

The member lists effective 1 June 2022 are set out below:

Cash Market Consultation Panel

 

 

Panel Member

Representative

1

 

HKEX

YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred (Chairman)

John Leo BUCKLEY

(Alternate Chairman)

2

 

Citadel Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

Jonathan FINNEY

3

^

Flow Traders Hong Kong Limited

Fabian RIJLAARSDAM

4

 

Grand Capital Securities Limited

LEE Wai Wang, Robert

5

^

Haitong International Securities Company Limited

TAN Yat Quan

6

^

Instinet Pacific Limited

Stuart KNOWLING

7

 

Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited

David FRIEDLAND

8

#

Merrill Lynch Far East Limited

Gregory WURTZ

9

^

Optiver Trading Hong Kong Limited

LUI Sheung Hui, Charles

10

#

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited

LEUNG Kwok Ming

11

 

UBS Securities Hong Kong Limited

LI Jing, Kitty

12

^

Valuable Capital Limited

CHEUNG Ting

13

 

Wellfull Securities Company Limited

Lena CHAN

 

 

 

 


Clearing Consultative Panel

 

 

Panel Member

Representative

1

 

HKEX

SO Ying Ying, Glenda (Chairman)

John Leo BUCKLEY

(Alternate Chairman)

2

#

ABN AMRO Clearing Hong Kong Limited

Paul PEALLING

3

 

Citibank N.A.

Edward TSE

4

 

CMB International Securities Limited

LAU Chung Ming, Edward

5

^

Deutsche Securities Asia Limited

Max E

6

 

Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited

GOH Yong Suan

7

 

HSBC Broking Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

WAN Yuk Ling, Pat

8

^

Phillip Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

LAU Suk Tung

9

^

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

CHAN Wai Yee

10

^

Valuable Capital Limited

CHEUNG Ting

 

 

 

 


Derivatives Market Consultative Panel

 

 

Panel Member

Representative

1

 

HKEX

YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred (Chairman)

John Leo BUCKLEY

(Alternate Chairman)

2

^

Citadel Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

Robert DOLTON

3

^

CITIC Futures International Company Limited

WANG Feng

4

^

Deutsche Securities Asia Limited

Glenn Allen NURMI

5

 

Eclipse Options (HK) Limited

Anthony STEVENS

6

 

Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited

Jeff SHI

7

 

Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited

James BUSBY

8

#

IMC Asia Pacific Limited

Patricia YAP

9

#

Optiver Trading Hong Kong Limited

LUI Sheung Hui, Charles

10

^

Phillip Commodities (HK) Limited

LAU Suk Tung

11

^

SG Securities (HK) Limited

Graham Robert HOPPER

12

 

SinoPac Securities (Asia) Limited

KAO Cheng Yung

13

^

Valuable Capital Limited

ZHOU Teng

 

 

Panel Member

Representative

 

# Re-appointed (up to 31 May 2025)

^ Newly appointed (for a 3-year term from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2025)

