HKEX: Appointment Of Members To Exchange And Clearing House Consultative Panels

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), have approved the appointments to the Cash Market Consultative Panel, the Clearing Consultative Panel and the Derivatives Market Consultative Panel (collectively Panels or each Panel) respectively as the service terms of certain members are due to expire. HKEX wishes to take this opportunity to thank all the retiring members for their dedicated service to the Panels.

With effective from 1 June 2022, each Panel will be chaired by management representatives of HKEX. The Panel membership will also be changed from individual membership to institutional membership, to facilitate membership continuity of the Panels.

The member lists effective 1 June 2022 are set out below:

Cash Market Consultation Panel

Panel Member Representative 1 HKEX YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred (Chairman) John Leo BUCKLEY (Alternate Chairman) 2 Citadel Securities (Hong Kong) Limited Jonathan FINNEY 3 ^ Flow Traders Hong Kong Limited Fabian RIJLAARSDAM 4 Grand Capital Securities Limited LEE Wai Wang, Robert 5 ^ Haitong International Securities Company Limited TAN Yat Quan 6 ^ Instinet Pacific Limited Stuart KNOWLING 7 Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited David FRIEDLAND 8 # Merrill Lynch Far East Limited Gregory WURTZ 9 ^ Optiver Trading Hong Kong Limited LUI Sheung Hui, Charles 10 # Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited LEUNG Kwok Ming 11 UBS Securities Hong Kong Limited LI Jing, Kitty 12 ^ Valuable Capital Limited CHEUNG Ting 13 Wellfull Securities Company Limited Lena CHAN



Clearing Consultative Panel

Panel Member Representative 1 HKEX SO Ying Ying, Glenda (Chairman) John Leo BUCKLEY (Alternate Chairman) 2 # ABN AMRO Clearing Hong Kong Limited Paul PEALLING 3 Citibank N.A. Edward TSE 4 CMB International Securities Limited LAU Chung Ming, Edward 5 ^ Deutsche Securities Asia Limited Max E 6 Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited GOH Yong Suan 7 HSBC Broking Securities (Hong Kong) Limited WAN Yuk Ling, Pat 8 ^ Phillip Securities (Hong Kong) Limited LAU Suk Tung 9 ^ Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited CHAN Wai Yee 10 ^ Valuable Capital Limited CHEUNG Ting



Derivatives Market Consultative Panel

Panel Member Representative 1 HKEX YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred (Chairman) John Leo BUCKLEY (Alternate Chairman) 2 ^ Citadel Securities (Hong Kong) Limited Robert DOLTON 3 ^ CITIC Futures International Company Limited WANG Feng 4 ^ Deutsche Securities Asia Limited Glenn Allen NURMI 5 Eclipse Options (HK) Limited Anthony STEVENS 6 Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited Jeff SHI 7 Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited James BUSBY 8 # IMC Asia Pacific Limited Patricia YAP 9 # Optiver Trading Hong Kong Limited LUI Sheung Hui, Charles 10 ^ Phillip Commodities (HK) Limited LAU Suk Tung 11 ^ SG Securities (HK) Limited Graham Robert HOPPER 12 SinoPac Securities (Asia) Limited KAO Cheng Yung 13 ^ Valuable Capital Limited ZHOU Teng Panel Member Representative

# Re-appointed (up to 31 May 2025)

^ Newly appointed (for a 3-year term from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2025)