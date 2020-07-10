HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Review Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Review Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Review Committee1).
The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Review Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Review Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.
The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Anita Fung) and the Chairman and two Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Executive Director Brian Ho).
By news releases published on 10 January 2020 and 9 March 2020, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Review Committee. Twenty-three applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.
Membership of Listing Review Committee commencing today
With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Review Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. Freeman Chan, Ding Chen, Christopher Hui, Terence Keyes and Manuel Schlabbers will step down from the Listing Review Committee. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Review Committee.
There are eight new Listing Review Committee members – Vincent Chan, Julia Charlton, Paul Chow, Nial Gooding, Celia Lam, Alvin Leung, Mark Schwille and Eirene Yeung. The Exchange has expanded the membership of the Listing Review Committee from twenty to twenty-three members this year to accommodate the committee’s workload.
Listing Review Committee Membership 2020
|Name of Member
|Year of appointment to the Listing Review Committee
|Members of Chairman Pool (in alphabetical order)
|CLARK Stephen Edward
|2019
|KO Yuk-yin, Teresa BBS JP
|2019
|LEE Ka Sze Carmelo JP
|2019
|TAYLOR Stephen
|2019
|Other members (in alphabetical order)
|BROWN Melissa
|2019
|CHAN Vincent
|2020
|CHARLTON Julia Frances
|2020
|CHOW Koon Ying, Paul
|2020
|DICKENS Mark Francis JP
|2019
|GOODING Nial Dennis Henry
|2020
|JIANG Guorong
|2019
|LAM Chor Lai Celia
|2020
|LEUNG Heung Ying, Alvin
|2020
|LEUNG Pauline
|2019
|LIU Chee Ming
|2019
|NORRIS Nicholas
|2019
|PHADNIS Dhananjay
|2019
|SABINE Martin Nevil
|2019
|SCHWILLE Mark
|2020
|SOUTAR James Alexander
|2019
|WINTER Richard
|2019
|WOO Ka Biu, Jackson
|2019
|YEUNG Eirene
|2020
Note:
- The Exchange’s Listing Review Committee and the GEM Listing Review Committee operate as an integrated committee. References to the Listing Review Committee mean both committees.