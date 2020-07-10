 Skip to main Content
HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Review Committee Members

Date 10/07/2020

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Review Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Review Committee1).

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Review Committee members to vacate office annually.  Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Review Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Anita Fung) and the Chairman and two Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Executive Director Brian Ho).

By news releases published on 10 January 2020 and 9 March 2020, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Review Committee.  Twenty-three applications were received.  The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Review Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Review Committee will be as set out in the table below.  Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website.  Freeman Chan, Ding Chen, Christopher Hui, Terence Keyes and Manuel Schlabbers will step down from the Listing Review Committee.  The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Review Committee. 

There are eight new Listing Review Committee members – Vincent Chan, Julia Charlton, Paul Chow, Nial Gooding, Celia Lam, Alvin Leung, Mark Schwille and Eirene Yeung.  The Exchange has expanded the membership of the Listing Review Committee from twenty to twenty-three members this year to accommodate the committee’s workload.

Listing Review Committee Membership 2020 

Name of Member 
 Year of appointment to the Listing Review Committee
Members of Chairman Pool (in alphabetical order)
  
CLARK Stephen Edward 2019
KO Yuk-yin, Teresa BBS JP 2019 
LEE Ka Sze Carmelo JP 2019 
TAYLOR Stephen 2019 
   
Other members (in alphabetical order)
  
BROWN Melissa
 2019
CHAN Vincent 2020 
CHARLTON Julia Frances 2020 
CHOW Koon Ying, Paul 2020 
DICKENS Mark Francis JP 2019 
GOODING Nial Dennis Henry 2020 
JIANG Guorong 2019 
LAM Chor Lai Celia 2020 
LEUNG Heung Ying, Alvin
 2020 
LEUNG Pauline 2019 
LIU Chee Ming 2019 
NORRIS Nicholas 2019 
PHADNIS Dhananjay 2019 
SABINE Martin Nevil 2019 
SCHWILLE Mark 2020 
SOUTAR James Alexander 2019 
WINTER Richard 2019 
WOO Ka Biu, Jackson 2019 
YEUNG Eirene 2020 

 

 

Note:

  1. The Exchange’s Listing Review Committee and the GEM Listing Review Committee operate as an integrated committee. References to the Listing Review Committee mean both committees.

 


 