Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

Date 05/07/2024

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Carlson Tong, Director Cheah Cheng Hye and Director Susan Chow) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).

By news releases published on 4 January 2024 and 11 March 2024, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Seventy-one applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below.  Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are eight new Listing Committee members – Amy Fong, Benson Wong, Christopher Yip, Conrad Chan, Daniel Lee, Frank Yuen, Mervyn Chow and Philip Zhai. They replace Johnny Chan, Matthew Emsley, Lincoln Li, Jeanette Chan, Pauline Leung, Serena Shao, Christina Gaw and Jack Lau. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.

Renu Bhatia has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Listing CommitteeTerence Keyes has been re-appointed as a Deputy Chairman. Paul Lau and Christopher Wong have been appointed as Deputy Chairmen.

 

Listing Committee Membership 2024

Name of Member

Year of appointment to the Listing Committee

Chairman

 

BHATIA Renu

2019

Deputy Chairmen (in alphabetical order)

 

KEYES Terence Francois 

2020

LAU Paul

2020

WONG Ka Shun, Christopher

2022

Ex officio member

 

Bonnie Y CHAN

Not applicable

Other members (in alphabetical order)

 

CHAN Chi Chuen, Dickson

2023

CHAN Conrad

2024

CHAN Lap Tak, Jeffrey

2023

CHENG Kin-Lung, David

2021

CHIU Michael

2021

CHOW Kyan Mervyn

2024

CHUA Rebecca

2021

CLARK Stephen John

2020

DEMOPOULOS Frederick

2019

FONG Amy

2024

LEE Chun Ho, Ernest

2023

LEE Daniel H

2024

LEE Pui Hang, Julian

2022

LI Chun, Elsy

2019

LILA Miron

2022

LIM Ronnie

2023

LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina

2019

MELLER Gillian Elizabeth

2022

SOON Y S Elizabeth

2019

WONG Wai Bong, Benson

2024
 YIP Christopher 2024
 YUEN Ka Fai, Frank 2024
 ZHAI Philip Pu 2024

 

 

 

Note:

  1.  The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg