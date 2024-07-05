HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Carlson Tong, Director Cheah Cheng Hye and Director Susan Chow) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).

By news releases published on 4 January 2024 and 11 March 2024, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Seventy-one applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are eight new Listing Committee members – Amy Fong, Benson Wong, Christopher Yip, Conrad Chan, Daniel Lee, Frank Yuen, Mervyn Chow and Philip Zhai. They replace Johnny Chan, Matthew Emsley, Lincoln Li, Jeanette Chan, Pauline Leung, Serena Shao, Christina Gaw and Jack Lau. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.

Renu Bhatia has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Terence Keyes has been re-appointed as a Deputy Chairman. Paul Lau and Christopher Wong have been appointed as Deputy Chairmen.

Listing Committee Membership 2024

Name of Member Year of appointment to the Listing Committee Chairman BHATIA Renu 2019 Deputy Chairmen (in alphabetical order) KEYES Terence Francois 2020 LAU Paul 2020 WONG Ka Shun, Christopher 2022 Ex officio member Bonnie Y CHAN Not applicable Other members (in alphabetical order) CHAN Chi Chuen, Dickson 2023 CHAN Conrad 2024 CHAN Lap Tak, Jeffrey 2023 CHENG Kin-Lung, David 2021 CHIU Michael 2021 CHOW Kyan Mervyn 2024 CHUA Rebecca 2021 CLARK Stephen John 2020 DEMOPOULOS Frederick 2019 FONG Amy 2024 LEE Chun Ho, Ernest 2023 LEE Daniel H 2024 LEE Pui Hang, Julian 2022 LI Chun, Elsy 2019 LILA Miron 2022 LIM Ronnie 2023 LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina 2019 MELLER Gillian Elizabeth 2022 SOON Y S Elizabeth 2019 WONG Wai Bong, Benson 2024 YIP Christopher 2024 YUEN Ka Fai, Frank 2024 ZHAI Philip Pu 2024

Note: