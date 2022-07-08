BV_Trial Banner.gif
HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

Date 08/07/2022

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).

 

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Stephen Yiu) and the Chairman, an Executive Director and a Senior Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Senior Director Megan Tang).

By news releases published on 5 January 2022 and 10 March 2022, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee.  Fifty applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below.  Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are six new Listing Committee members – Christina Gaw, Julian Lee, Miron Lila, Gillian Meller, Serena Shao and Christopher Wong. They replace Peter Brien, Clara Chan, Ronald Chan, Charles Nixon, Arnout van Rijn and John Wong. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.

Keith Pogson has been appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Renu Bhatia and Terence Keyes have been re-appointment as Deputy Chairmen. Johnny Chan has been appointed as a Deputy Chairman.

 

Listing Committee Membership 2022

Name of Member        Year of appointment to the Listing Committee
Chairman             
POGSON Keith Timothy    2016 
     
Deputy Chairmen    
BHATIA Renu   2019
CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny     2020
KEYES Terence Francois
   2020
     
Ex officio member
    
AGUZIN Nicolas   Not applicable
     
Other members (in alphabetical order)    
CHAN Jeanette   2021
CHENG Kin-Lung, David
   2021
CHIU Michael
   2021
CHUA Rebecca
   2021
CLARK Stephen John
   2020
DEMOPOULOS Frederick
   2019
EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
   2018 
GAW Christina    2022
LAU Pak Wai, David
   2017
LAU Paul
   2020
LEE Julian
2022
LEUNG Pauline
   2021
LI Chun Elsy
   2019
LI Lin, Lincoln
   2020
LILA Miron
   2022
LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina
   2019
MELLER Gillian Elizabeth
   2022
PU Hai Tao Richard
   2018
SHAO YING, Serena
   2022
SOON Y S Elizabeth
   2019
WOLHARDT Julian Juul
   2017
WONG Ka Shun, Christopher
   2022
WONG Yu Tsang Alex
   2018

 

Note:

  1. The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.

 

 

