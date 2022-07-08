HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).
The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.
The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Stephen Yiu) and the Chairman, an Executive Director and a Senior Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Senior Director Megan Tang).
By news releases published on 5 January 2022 and 10 March 2022, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Fifty applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.
Membership of Listing Committee commencing today
With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are six new Listing Committee members – Christina Gaw, Julian Lee, Miron Lila, Gillian Meller, Serena Shao and Christopher Wong. They replace Peter Brien, Clara Chan, Ronald Chan, Charles Nixon, Arnout van Rijn and John Wong. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.
Keith Pogson has been appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Renu Bhatia and Terence Keyes have been re-appointment as Deputy Chairmen. Johnny Chan has been appointed as a Deputy Chairman.
Listing Committee Membership 2022
|Name of Member
|Year of appointment to the Listing Committee
|Chairman
|POGSON Keith Timothy
|2016
|Deputy Chairmen
|BHATIA Renu
|2019
|CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny
|2020
|KEYES Terence Francois
|2020
|Ex officio member
|AGUZIN Nicolas
|Not applicable
|Other members (in alphabetical order)
|CHAN Jeanette
|2021
|CHENG Kin-Lung, David
|2021
|CHIU Michael
|2021
|CHUA Rebecca
|2021
|CLARK Stephen John
|2020
|DEMOPOULOS Frederick
|2019
|EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
|2018
|GAW Christina
|2022
|LAU Pak Wai, David
|2017
|LAU Paul
|2020
|LEE Julian
|2022
|LEUNG Pauline
|2021
|LI Chun Elsy
|2019
|LI Lin, Lincoln
|2020
|LILA Miron
|2022
|LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina
|2019
|MELLER Gillian Elizabeth
|2022
|PU Hai Tao Richard
|2018
|SHAO YING, Serena
|2022
|SOON Y S Elizabeth
|2019
|WOLHARDT Julian Juul
|2017
|WONG Ka Shun, Christopher
|2022
|WONG Yu Tsang Alex
|2018
Note:
- The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.