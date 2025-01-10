HKEX Announces Senior Appointments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the appointments of Gregory Yu as Managing Director, Head of Markets, and Kevin Rumjahn as Managing Director, Head of Strategic Projects.

In his new role, Mr Yu will help drive the continued vibrancy of HKEX’s equities, derivatives, and fixed-income and currencies franchises, and oversee the development of the Markets function, further elevating Hong Kong’s leading position as an international capital market. Mr Yu will join HKEX in March after over 18 years at JP Morgan, and will report to HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan. He will also become a member of the Group’s Management Committee.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “I am delighted to welcome Greg to HKEX. He brings with him over 25 years of capital markets and financial services experience, with a career that spans the US, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. Greg’s extensive knowledge of the international and Mainland China markets will make him a valued member of the senior team, as we continue to deliver on our strategic imperatives to elevate the depth and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s markets.”

Mr Rumjahn, who joins HKEX on 13 January 2025 after over 25 years in senior corporate finance roles, will be charged with leading key strategic projects relating to the Group's corporate and operations initiatives, working closely across the Operations, Group Strategy, Markets, as well as the Platform and Market Structure Development divisions. He will report to HKEX Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Lau.

Ms Chan said: “I would like to warmly welcome Kevin to the HKEX family. His extensive experience in corporate finance and client engagement, as well as his deep understanding of Hong Kong-listed companies and markets, make him very well suited to this newly-created strategic role to help us deliver our mission critical projects and initiatives, supporting the resilience and innovation of the Hong Kong marketplace.”

“These two important additions to our management team underscore HKEX’s steadfast commitment to investing in talent to drive the Group’s continued success, further bolstering HKEX’s position as a leading global exchange,” Ms Chan added.

Biography of Mr Gregory Yu

Mr Yu joins HKEX from JP Morgan, where has worked since 2006 in various senior capacities in Hong Kong and Mainland China, and was most recently General Manager and Head of Equities at JP Morgan Securities (China) Company in Shanghai. Prior to his role in Shanghai, Mr Yu has served as Head of Structuring and Head of Equity Derivatives Sales & Marketing for Asia Pacific. He started his career with Salomon Smith Barney, and has subsequently worked in Zurich Capital Markets, and BNP Paribas in New York and Hong Kong.

Mr Yu has a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and applied economics from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and is currently a Cornell University Council Member.

Gregory Yu

Biography of Mr Kevin Rumjahn

Mr Rumjahn joins HKEX from Nomura, where he was most recently Managing Director, Head of Asia-ex Japan Consumer and Retail Investment Banking. Prior to Nomura, he spent over 15 years at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong as Managing Director, Head of Greater China Corporate Finance, and was also responsible for Hong Kong coverage in the Investment Banking & Capital Markets division. Earlier in his career he also worked at ING Barings Asia, Citic Securities Hong Kong and Citigroup Asia.

Mr Rumjahn has a Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Waterloo in Canada. He is a qualified Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario, Canada.

Kevin Rumjahn