HKEX Announces Senior Appointments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Monday) the appointment of Phillip Wu as Managing Director, Head of Trading Operations.

Mr Wu joins HKEX on 20 October 2025 and will be responsible for leading the Trading Operations teams for both the cash and derivatives markets. He will report to Xu Liang, HKEX Head of Operations.

HKEX Chief Operating Officer, Vanessa Lau, said: “We are delighted to welcome Phillip Wu to the HKEX family. Phillip is a seasoned senior operations executive who has successfully showcased his adaptability and strategic vision in the ever-evolving financial landscape. His appointment will further strengthen our operating capabilities, scalability and resilience to support the vibrant Hong Kong market.”

Mr Wu joins HKEX from HSBC, where he was Managing Director, Group Chief Control Officer for HSBC’s Global Operations, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, and Global Procurement. Prior to this, he spent 16 years at J.P. Morgan, rising to the position of Managing Director. He holds a Master of Economics degree from the University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

HKEX is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Kwok as Managing Director, Head of Connect, from 1 January 2026.

In this role, Ms Kwok will lead a newly established Connect team within the Markets Division, consolidating HKEX’s Connect-related initiatives across all asset classes, reporting to Gregory Yu, HKEX Head of Markets.

HKEX Head of Markets, Gregory Yu, said: “We are delighted to leverage our deep internal talent for this exciting new role and we are pleased to appoint Sally to lead this function. Connect is one of the Group’s most important and successful franchises, and Sally’s vision and expertise will be vital to its next chapter of growth and development.”

Ms Kwok is currently Co-Head of Trading, overseeing the cash equities market and the Stock Connect programme, as well as client services and market structure. She has held senior positions at HKEX for more than 17 years and previously worked at UBS. Ms Kwok holds a Master of Engineering and Computer Science degree from the University of Oxford.