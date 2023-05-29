HKEX Adjustment Of Weibo Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Weibo Corporation (Weibo) structured products, futures and options to account for Weibo’s special cash dividend distribution.

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code) Weibo (9898) Corporate Action Special Cash Dividend of USD 0.85 per share Ex-date 23 June 2023

Please refer to the announcement made by Weibo on 25 May 2023 for details.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.

Structured products with shares of Weibo as underlying asset

The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Weibo as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special cash dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 21 June 2023 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement and adjusted exercise price) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.

Adjustments of Weibo Futures and Options

For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of Weibo Futures and Options after adjustments, please refer to the circular posted on HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.