HKEX: Adjustment Of Want Want China Structured Products And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Want Want China Holdings Limited (Want Want China) structured products and options to account for Want Want China’s special dividend distribution.

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code) Want Want China (151) Corporate Action Special dividend of US$0.0294 per share Ex-date 25 August 2022 Company (Stock Code) Want Want China (151)

Please refer to the announcement made by Want Want China on 28 June 2022 for details.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.

Structured products with shares of Want Want China as underlying asset

The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares Want Want China as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of a business day immediately prior to the Ex-date regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement and adjusted exercise price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.

Adjustments of Want Want China Options

For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of Want Want China Options after adjustments, please refer to the circulars posted on HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.