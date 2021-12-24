HKEX: Adjustment Of Tencent Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent) structured products, futures and options to account for Tencent’s special interim dividend issuance.
Corporate action overview
|
Company (Stock Code)
|
Tencent (700)
|
Corporate Action
|
Special interim dividend in the form of a distribution in Specie on the basis of 1 Class A ordinary share of JD.com for every 21 Shares
|
Ex-date
|
20 January 2022
|
Company (Stock Code)
|
Tencent (700)
Please refer to the announcement made by Tencent on 23 December 2021 for details.
Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.
Structured products with shares of Tencent as underlying asset
The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Tencent Holdings Limited as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a special dividend in the form of distribution in Specie. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 19 January 2022 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price, adjusted call price, adjusted upper strike price and adjusted lower strike price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.
Adjustments of Tencent Futures and Options
For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of Tencent Futures and Options after adjustments, please refer to the circulars posted on HKEX website.
Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.