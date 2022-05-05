HKEX: Adjustment Of JD Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to JD.com Inc (JD) structured products, futures and options to account for JD’s special dividend issuance.

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code) JD (9618) Corporate Action Special dividend of US$0.63 per share Ex-date 19 May 2022

Please refer to the announcement made by JD on 4 May 2022 for details.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.

Structured products with shares of JD as underlying asset

The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of JD as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 18 May 2022 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price and adjusted call price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.

Adjustments of JD Futures and Options

For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of JD Futures and Options after adjustments, please refer to the circulars posted on the HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.