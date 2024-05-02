HKEX: Adjustment Of HSBC Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC Holdings) structured products, futures and options to account for HSBC Holdings’s special dividend issuance.

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code) HSBC Holdings (5) Corporate Action Special Dividend of USD 0.21 per share Ex-date 9 May 2024 Company (Stock Code) HSBC Holdings (5)

Please refer to the announcement made by HSBC Holdings on 30 April for details.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.

Structured products with shares of HSBC Holdings as underlying asset

The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of HSBC Holdings as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 8 May 2024 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price and adjusted call price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.

Adjustments of HSBC Holdings Futures and Options

For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of HSBC Holdings Futures and Options after adjustments, please refer to the circular posted on HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.