HKEX Adds Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange And Dubai Financial Market As Recognised Stock Exchanges

RSE status allows public joint stock companies listed on ADX and DFM to apply for a secondary listing on HKEX

Exchange now recognises 19 international exchanges as RSEs

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it has added the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as Recognised Stock Exchanges (RSEs)1.

This will allow public joint stock companies with a primary listing on the main market of these two exchanges in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our list of Recognised Stock Exchanges with two leading exchanges in the UAE, enabling even more issuers in the Middle East to consider a Hong Kong listing. This expansion demonstrates HKEX’s continuous efforts to support companies in one of the world’s fastest growing regions to tap Hong Kong’s markets, home to a diverse Asian and global investor base. At HKEX, we are committed to further enhancing the diversity of our markets to give investors more choices, and strengthening Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading international financial centre.”

The addition of ADX and DFM brings the total number of RSEs in the Middle East to three, after Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), which was added in 2023.

With the latest inclusion, there are now 19 RSEs across 17 countries. A full list is available on the HKEX website. The Exchange will update the list of RSEs from time to time, on the basis that the exchanges meet its regulatory framework.

Note:

1. Pursuant to Main Board Rule 1.01 (GEM Rule 1.01).