HKEX Achieves Carbon Neutrality Goal In 2024

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce it has achieved carbon neutrality across the Group's operations at the end of 2024. This milestone in HKEX's climate action journey underscores its commitment to advancing the global net-zero transition.

Since earlier announcing its carbon neutrality goal, HKEX has made significant progress to decarbonise its operations by enhancing energy efficiency, exercising a low-carbon procurement approach, and investing in high-quality carbon projects, among other initiatives.

HKEX Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Paul Chow, said: “We are delighted as a Group to have achieved carbon neutrality in 2024, fulfilling our pledge in the world's ongoing sustainability journey. This sets an important example for Hong Kong's broader listed issuer community, but whilst we have made progress, this represents just the beginning of our work towards achieving net zero, not just for HKEX, but for our communities. HKEX remains steadfast in its commitment to continue strengthening its sustainability initiatives, including further decarbonisation of our operations, expanding renewable energy adoption, and fostering partnerships to drive systemic change. Together, we will create a resilient, low-carbon future for the benefit of our future generations.”

As of the end of 2024, around 99 per cent of the total floor space across HKEX's offices and facilities worldwide was powered by electricity from renewable sources. This is achieved either through direct purchases of renewable electricity, or the acquisition of renewable energy certificates to reduce the carbon footprint of electricity from the markets where HKEX operates.

In addition, HKEX has invested in quality carbon credits generated from afforestation and revegetation projects in Mainland China through its Core Climate marketplace to cover its remaining emissions (where material). In total, around 55,000 tonnes of carbon credits were applied towards HKEX's carbon neutrality last year.

Facilitating the development of a global sustainability market ecosystem has been a key HKEX strategic focus. In October 2022, HKEX established Core Climate – the only carbon marketplace that offers Hong Kong Dollar and Renminbi settlement for the trading of international voluntary carbon credits. In November 2023, HKEX set out to achieve Group net-zero emissions by 2040 and set carbon reduction targets against a 2023 base year, aligned with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Additionally, starting in 2025, HKEX has implemented new climate-related disclosure principles aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) Climate Standard.

These initiatives demonstrate HKEX's commitment to pioneering sustainability efforts, driving forward a legacy of environmental stewardship and innovation for a brighter, greener future for all.