HKEX 2025 First Quarter Results

Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer said:

“HKEX had a strong start to the year, with Q1 2025 being the Group’s best quarterly results on record. The renewed global interest in China opportunities that picked up in the second half of 2024 continued to build momentum into 2025, boosted by exciting developments in artificial intelligence and innovation. This, along with the increased participation of Mainland Chinese investors in offshore markets, led to record volumes in our Cash and Derivatives Markets. Trading turnover exceeded $300 billion on 16 days during the quarter, and several Futures and Options contracts achieved fresh single-day records in volume and open interest. Commodities also recorded solid growth, with the LME trading volumes marking the second highest quarterly levels in 11 years.

The vibrancy of Hong Kong’s capital raising activity during the quarter continued to underscore the attractiveness of our markets, which ranked in the world’s top five IPO venues and recorded two of the largest follow-on offerings since April 2021. And we entered the second quarter of the year with a healthy pipeline of 120 listing applications, strengthening our position as a leading global fundraising venue.

We also hit the ground running in 2025 in terms of strategic initiatives, from a new partnership with CMU OmniClear that underscores our commitment to enriching the city’s FIC ecosystem, to product launches that add more vibrancy and liquidity to our markets, to the continued expansion of our international network of recognised stock exchanges that diversify our channels for secondary listings.

Looking at the rest of 2025 and beyond, we will continue to leverage our unique China advantage, expand our connectivity with global markets, and enhance our channels, platforms and products, ensuring that we remain resilient against macro volatility, whilst being capable of capturing the many exciting opportunities ahead.”

