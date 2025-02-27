HKEX 2024 Full Year Results

Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer said: “HKEX achieved significant strategic progress in 2024, with the implementation of key initiatives to enhance its market microstructure and listing franchise, announcements of multi-year platform development programmes to support the next generation of investors, expansion of our diverse product ecosystem, launch of new adjacent businesses, as well as expanded international engagement with investors and issuers. These ongoing efforts have reinforced Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial centre and, along with the more favourable investor sentiment from the third quarter that propelled trading volumes, as well as prudent cost management, helped HKEX report its highest-ever annual revenue and profit.

Looking to 2025, ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic developments will likely continue impacting global markets. However, there are also encouraging signs of economic revitalisation, with stimulative policies in Mainland China and interest rate cuts in other major markets providing renewed vibrancy to Hong Kong’s fundraising and secondary markets.

As a core infrastructure in Hong Kong’s capital markets, and as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our listing this year, we remain fully committed to investing in future-ready capabilities, enhancing the attractiveness and competitiveness of our markets, and ensuring their long-term vibrancy, resilience, and sustainability. We look forward to continue working with our stakeholders to lead the market and create the conditions for even greater success in the years to come.”

Click here for full details.