Historical Order Book Data Now Available On Bitfinex Terminal

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched snapshots of historical order book data on Bitfinex Terminal, a real-time market data feed.
Bitfinex customers can now obtain access to historical snapshots of exchange order book data on a pay-as-you-go basis, enabling the backtesting of trading ideas to power algorithmic strategies. The data provided, which consists of snapshots taken every 5 seconds, is compressed, delivering a small storage footprint and fast replication times.
Users can purchase snapshots of data with bitcoin via the Lightning Network, Tether tokens (USDt) or UNUS SED LEO, Bitfinex’s native token. After a user buys an amount of time for a specific trading pair, he or she is able to query and download as many of that pair’s snapshots until the purchased time expires.
“Providing historical snapshots of our order book expands the range of advanced tools available to the growing number of algorithmic traders on our platform,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “These premium, low-cost datasets build on the existing public trade data that can be accessed for free on Bitfinex Terminal.”
Bitfinex Terminal can be accessed through a Node.js software development kit (SDK) using Dazaar as the transport layer. Users can navigate to Advanced Features where the Bitfinex Terminal tab offers a link with instructions to download Dazaar and access Bitfinex Terminal.
Users will then be redirected to the Bitfinex Terminal GitHub Page, which contains documentation on how to use the SDK to access datasets through Dazaar. Users can peruse a series of premium datasets and purchase their preferred query time for their chosen premium dataset at a rate of US$0.02, 100 satoshi or 0.0015 UNUS SED LEO per hour, per dataset at the present time.
Bitfinex Terminal is a real-time market data feed that allows users to backtest trading ideas that can power trading strategies. Bitfinex Terminal also offers public trade data that is free to access through GitHub, following instructions from Bitfinex.