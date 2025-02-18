Hiroki Tomiyasu Joins LSEG As Head Of Post Trade Japan And Head Of Post Trade Solutions APAC

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announces that Hiroki Tomiyasu joined the Group on 17 February as Head of Post Trade, Japan, and Head of Post Trade Solutions, APAC. He will report to both Rohit Verma, Head of Post Trade, APAC, LSEG, and Andrew Williams, Global Head of Post Trade Solutions, LSEG. The newly created position further reinforces LSEG’s strong commitment to servicing Japan and APAC’s dynamic markets, enabling customers to benefit from the risk management solutions and capital, margin and operational efficiencies that our services deliver.

Daniel Maguire, Group Head, LSEG Markets, and CEO of LCH Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Hiroki Tomiyasu to LSEG. The experience and knowledge he brings to the role will help us drive further growth across our multi-asset class offering and, in partnership with our customers, deliver new products and services. The creation of this new position and the growth we have seen in the region across our Post Trade services is further testament to our long-term commitment to the Japan and APAC markets.”

Hiroki Tomiyasu said: “It is a great opportunity to join LSEG at this exciting time, and to work together with teams in Japan and across APAC as we expand our capabilities across the region. I look forward to partnering with our clients and members, and the markets that we serve, as we look to drive new levels of capital, margin and operational efficiency.”

Hiroki joins LSEG from Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd, where he most recently held the role of Managing Director, Head of FID Risk Asia. During his time at Morgan Stanley, Hiroki was also COO/Front Risk, Japan FID, and Counterparty Risk Management, APAC FID. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Hiroki held positions across Risk, Technology and Sales at the Development Bank of Japan. Hiroki holds MBA’s from Hitotsubashi University, Japan, and Anderson School at UCLA, US, and holds a BA in Finance from Hitotsubashi University.