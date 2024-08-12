High West Capital Partners Announces The Opening Of An Australian Representative Office To Assist In Providing Funding To ASX Listed Companies

High West Capital Partners announced today the opening of its Australian representative office located in Sydney as a part of its extensive commitment to serving the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in 2024 and beyond. It has opened the representative office to help service its business in country, committing to a lease for an office located at 44 Martin Place, Sydney 2000.

In addition, High West Capital Partners has announced plans to allocate an investment upwards of $100,000,000 USD to the region in 2024. With equity placements at historic lows for small-cap companies, High West can deliver listed companies and their shareholders an attractive alternative.

Senior Management at High West Capital Partners said, “Our new office is another example of scaling our business in ways that support our clients’ capital needs, as we build a presence in Australia. We will be building a local team in the coming weeks to implement our plan to become the premier alternative lender to ASX listed companies. With this opportunity to better serve our clients, we deliver on our ambitions to grow our institutional firm in the Asia-Pacific. Our new Sydney office also continues with our workplace of the future, focusing on wellbeing and employee experience.”

High West Capital Partners will position itself as one of the top non-bank lenders in the region offering access to low-cost financing at competitive terms. Its structured liquidity solutions will be available for institutional investors holding eligible securities such as equities, bonds, warrants, real estate investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds. High West Capital Partners is making capital available to those holding highly concentrated positions in publicly traded companies on the exchange, as well as working directly with the publicly listed companies. Working with clients to structure capital solutions that fit their investment goals and guidelines, the firm remains competitive with constantly changing economic conditions around the world and understands the complexity of today’s markets. This allows the firm to effectively structure flexible financing solutions for clients to navigate all horizons and create stable long-term growth conditions. With board experience across the industry and within the region allows the firm to work closely with management and shareholders to help accomplish their goals.