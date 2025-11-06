High-Value Deals Drive Venture Capital Activity Amid Overall Slowdown During Q1-Q3 2025, Reveals GlobalData

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The global VC funding landscape in Q1-Q3 2025 reveals a complex interplay of caution and opportunity. On one hand, investors appear to be exercising greater caution in their funding choices with overall VC deal volume experiencing a drop mainly driven by the fall in number of low-value deals. Meanwhile, the growth in high-value investments highlights a strategic pivot towards quality opportunities. Investors seem to be prioritizing quality over quantity.”

The number of ultra-high-value deals, those exceeding $1 billion, also showed an increase, with the volume under this category rising from seven to nine deals.

Meanwhile, the volume of mid-size VC funding deals (>$10 million and ≤$100 million) increased by 5% from 2,790 to 2,917.

Bose concludes: “Despite the overall decline in VC deal volume, the surge in high-value deals is a clear indicator of a strategic shift among investors. While investors are cautious, they remain willing to commit substantial resources to select opportunities that promise exceptional growth.”

Note: Historic data may change in case some deals get added to previous months because of a delay in disclosure of information in the public domain.