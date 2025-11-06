High-Value Deals Drive Venture Capital Activity Amid Overall Slowdown During Q1-Q3 2025, Reveals GlobalData

Global venture capital (VC) activity in Q1-Q3 2025 shows a clear shift in strategy as overall deal volume year-on-year (YoY) declined mainly due to an 11% drop in low-value (≤ $10 million) investments. However, high-value investments (>$100 million) rose 17% and billion-dollar deals volume also increased. This reflects investors’ focus on fewer but stronger opportunities as they navigate uncertainty and look for ventures with real growth potential, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that the total number of VC deals with disclosed funding value announced globally fell from 9,197 during Q1-Q3 2024 to 8,717 during Q1-Q3 2025, reflecting a broader trend of cautious investment environment. At the same time, low-value VC deals volume declined by 11% from 6,101 to 5,441. In contrast, high-value VC deals volume increased by 17% from 306 to 359 during the same period.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The global VC funding landscape in Q1-Q3 2025 reveals a complex interplay of caution and opportunity. On one hand, investors appear to be exercising greater caution in their funding choices with overall VC deal volume experiencing a drop mainly driven by the fall in number of low-value deals. Meanwhile, the growth in high-value investments highlights a strategic pivot towards quality opportunities. Investors seem to be prioritizing quality over quantity.”
The number of ultra-high-value deals, those exceeding $1 billion, also showed an increase, with the volume under this category rising from seven to nine deals.
Meanwhile, the volume of mid-size VC funding deals (>$10 million and ≤$100 million) increased by 5% from 2,790 to 2,917.
Bose concludes: “Despite the overall decline in VC deal volume, the surge in high-value deals is a clear indicator of a strategic shift among investors. While investors are cautious, they remain willing to commit substantial resources to select opportunities that promise exceptional growth.”
Note: Historic data may change in case some deals get added to previous months because of a delay in disclosure of information in the public domain.