Hexagon Purus Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The clean energy company Hexagon Purus has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker code: HPUR).
Hexagon Purus is the spin-off of Hexagon Composites’ e-mobility business. Recently, the company raised NOK 750 million through issuing new shares. “The placement attracted strong interest from both existing Hexagon Composites shareholders and new investors wishing to support Hexagon Purus in enabling zero emission mobility,” stated Hexagon Purus .
The net proceeds from the new issues will be used for growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.
The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 27.30, corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 6.254 million.
With Hexagon Purus, 50 new companies have been listed at Oslo Børs in 2020.
Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs, rang the børs bell together with Hexagon Purus employees to celebrate the listing.
Video of the bell ceremony: https://youtu.be/4tsyOxMima4
About Hexagon Purus Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.