Hex Trust Secures Strategic Investment From Morgan Creek

Hex Trust, a leading digital assets financial service provider specializing in custody, staking, and market services, has successfully secured a strategic funding round led by Morgan Creek Digital with participation from global investors including Injective. Hex Trust's total funding to date is over $100 million. This latest investment marks a pivotal milestone as Hex Trust prepares for its Series C raise anticipated for later in 2025.

With a growing demand for institutional-grade digital asset solutions, Hex Trust continues to build its reputation as the trusted partner for builders, institutional investors, and service providers. The funding will be deployed on strategic opportunities in Hex Trust’s expanding staking and markets businesses, including potential strategic acquisitions.

The funding enhances Hex Trust’s ability to scale operations and further establish itself as a market leader in institutional digital asset services.

"The funding paves the way for our Series C investment round as we continue to expand, innovate and enhance the digital asset services we provide to our rapidly growing institutional client base.” - Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Co-founder, Hex Trust.

“We are pleased to support Hex Trust in their recent strategic financing round. With over 300 institutional clients and more than US$5 billion in assets under custody, we believe Hex Trust has demonstrated its capability to address the complex needs of institutional clients. We think their focus on regulatory compliance, security, and seamless integration with legacy institutional portfolios has positioned them to serve the growing demand in the digital asset ecosystem in APAC and beyond. With this financing, we have conviction in the team’s disciplined approach and ability to continue expanding their market presence.”- Xavier Segura, GP, Morgan Creek Digital.

Founded in 2018, Hex Trust provides licensed digital asset custody, staking, markets and investment solutions to over 300 institutional clients, including banks, funds, exchanges, financial institutions, protocols, brokers, and foundations. With a presence in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, France, and Italy, Hex Trust has earned a reputation for meeting the strictest regulatory standards and delivering the most secure digital asset solutions on institutional-grade infrastructure.

This strategic funding establishes a strong foundation for the upcoming Series C raise, and reinforces Hex Trust's commitment to providing institutions with secure, scalable, and innovative digital asset solutions.