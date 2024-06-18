Hermana Holding Lists On Euronext Oslo Børs

-
Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 376 million
-
The fifth listing of the year on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets
-
21st listing on Euronext in 2024
Euronext Oslo Børs today congratulates Hermana Holding (ticker: HERMA) on its listing on Euronext Oslo Børs. This is the fifth listing of the year in Oslo and the 21st on Euronext.
Hermana Holding is a spin-off from the petroleum-related legacy business of Magnora (ticker: MGN). Magnora invests in development projects and renewable energy companies, and the spin-off will separate the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) segment from the renewables business. Hermana Holding will provide financing within the resource-based Nordic economies and other opportunities in exchange for revenue streams.
The share price was set at NOK 4 per share at market opening, resulting in the company reaching a market value of NOK 375.7 million on its first day of trading.
Erik Sneve, chairman of Hermana Holding, said: “We look forward to the start of this journey. We have mobilised a team with proven abilities to create great companies from scratch. The point of departure is indeed promising, with professional investors, a long-term cash flow, and solid counterparties, very much like Magnora ASA in 2019.”