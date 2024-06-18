Hermana Holding Lists On Euronext Oslo Børs

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 376 million

The fifth listing of the year on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets

21 st listing on Euronext in 2024

Euronext Oslo Børs today congratulates Hermana Holding (ticker: HERMA) on its listing on Euronext Oslo Børs. This is the fifth listing of the year in Oslo and the 21st on Euronext.

Hermana Holding is a spin-off from the petroleum-related legacy business of Magnora (ticker: MGN). Magnora invests in development projects and renewable energy companies, and the spin-off will separate the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) segment from the renewables business. Hermana Holding will provide financing within the resource-based Nordic economies and other opportunities in exchange for revenue streams.

The share price was set at NOK 4 per share at market opening, resulting in the company reaching a market value of NOK 375.7 million on its first day of trading.

Erik Sneve, chairman of Hermana Holding, said: “We look forward to the start of this journey. We have mobilised a team with proven abilities to create great companies from scratch. The point of departure is indeed promising, with professional investors, a long-term cash flow, and solid counterparties, very much like Magnora ASA in 2019.”