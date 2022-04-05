Henrik Andersen Joins Saxo Bank’s Board Of Directors

Saxo Bank bolsters its Board of Directors with the appointment of Vestas CEO, Henrik Andersen, as the bank increases its focus on ESG and empowering more people to make an impact with their investments.
At an extraordinary general meeting on 4 April 2022, the shareholders of Saxo Bank elected Henrik Andersen as a new member of the Board of Directors.
Henrik Andersen is President & CEO of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions. He has previously served as Group President & CEO of Hempel A/S and held executive leadership positions in ISS A/S. Earlier in his career, Andersen worked for more than a decade in the financial industry.
Upon the appointment to Saxo Bank’s Board of Directors, Henrik Andersen commented:
“Saxo Bank has been on a remarkable journey over the past years. It is a true entrepreneurial success story that has evolved into an international leader within trading and investing – still with massive potential as more people start to invest across the world.
“I am both humbled and excited to have been elected to the Board of Directors and become an active part of the bank’s growth journey in the years ahead.”
Kim Fournais, CEO & Founder of Saxo Bank, said:
“We are very happy to welcome Henrik Andersen to Saxo Bank’s Board of Directors. Henrik is a seasoned international leader, with comprehensive leadership and commercial acumen, understanding the importance of people and culture as the foundation of any successful business, and I am personally very honored that he will use some of his limited time with Saxo Bank.
“Last year, Saxo Bank welcomed a record-number of new clients, and they increasingly look for their investments to make an impact on the world. Henrik Andersen’s expertise in the area of ESG and sustainability is unparalleled, and we are truly proud that he is now a member of Saxo Bank’s Board of Directors.”