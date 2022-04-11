Helveteq Lists First Crypto ETPs On SIX Swiss Exchange

Today, Helveteq is listing two new crypto ETPs on Bitcoin (Bitcoin Zero / BTCO2) and Ethereum (Ether Zero / ETH2O) at SIX. “Crypto goes carbon neutral” is a research-based initiative – a cooperation of Helveteq with the Swiss FinTech Innovation Lab of the Institute for Banking and Finance at the University of Zurich. Helveteq is the third new crypto ETP issuer to join SIX this year.
Today’s crypto ETP listings by Helveteq bring the number of crypto ETP issuers to 11, and the number of tradable crypto ETPs to 155. ETPs and Structured Products combined, SIX currently offers investors access to 240 products based on 18 cryptocurrencies and provided by 13 issuers, the largest choice on any regulated exchange.
Dr. Christian Katz, CEO at Helveteq, is excited about the launch of the two new ETPs: “It is time to offer investors the first carbon neutral crypto ETPs by a Swiss issuer. Awareness of the link between the environment and the blockchain economy is rising fast and we all must work together to find sustainable solutions. That’s why Helveteq sponsors and cooperates with the University of Zurich for research in this field, based on which we compensate the carbon footprint of our Zero ETP family.”
Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, shares the excitement: “Already early, Switzerland established clear framework conditions enabling investors to exploit the opportunities offered by digitalization. Crypto Valley, between Zurich and Zug, is home to numerous companies and organisations in the blockchain sector. I’m delighted to see how many start-ups choose the Swiss jurisdiction because of its legal certainty, world-class infrastructure and our stable trading system. A warm welcome to Helveteq joining our issuer ranks and further expanding the product range.”
Helveteq is a Swiss issuer of ESG-transparent investment products with its credo “Take control – Invest responsibly”. The company (https://helveteq.com) was founded in 2021, is headquartered in Pfäffikon SZ and has a representative office in Zollikon.
In 2021, the crypto product segment at SIX Swiss Exchange has shown very strong growth. Trading turnover reached CHF 8.6 bn, an increase of 673% compared with the previous year (CHF 1.1 bn). The number of transactions has increased more than sixfold too: in total, 354,542 trades were carried out in crypto products. For the majority of this volume investors increasingly turn to collateralized ETPs, so 71.8% of trading turnover in 2021 was conducted in ETPs (compared to 33.1% the previous year). With these figures, SIX Swiss Exchange ranks among the world’s leading regulated trading venues for cryptocurrency-based assets.
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|
Market Maker
|
Helveteq Bitcoin Zero ETP
|USD
|CH1167574438
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer
|Helveteq Ether Zero ETP
|USD
|CH1167574446
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer