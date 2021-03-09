Hellenic Bank Debuts Cutting Edge Retail Banking App In Partnership With Backbase - Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform Helps Leading Cypriot Bank Increase Monthly Active Users By 16%

Leading Cypriot bank Hellenic Bank announces the successful launch of its new retail banking platform, built in partnership with Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase. The new mobile app, built on Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform, – a comprehensive suite of pre-built technology solutions allowing institutions to own and orchestrate every step of the customer journey – has been in market since mid-January, and has already had a proven impact on customer experience: The time required for customers to perform daily tasks has decreased by 20 percent, and monthly active customers have increased by 16 percent within the first month of launch.
Through the app and Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform, Hellenic Bank has realized several benefits, including an optimized end-user experience and the enablement of instantaneous innovation and continuous app updates, further allowing Hellenic Bank to adapt to customer feedback quickly and easily.
In addition, the new app has created a more frictionless customer experience, eliminating pain points like account lock-outs by introducing biometric access. Other modern, user-friendly features now available through the app include peer-to-peer payments, biometric approvals of payments and transfers, and transaction search functionality.
Christos Eojourian, Head of Channels & Digital Products at Hellenic Bank, comments: “Our fundamental vision is to become the preferred choice for customer experience, and to be recognised as the most reliable banking partner – and based on the results of our new app roll-out, it’s clear we’re delivering on that promise. As our customers’ needs continue to shift, the ability to innovate quickly and pivot towards new digital technologies, channels and features is core to our strategy. Partnering with Backbase to accelerate our digital transformation and introduce first-class technologies to our mobile offering is helping us to stay ahead of the curve.”
Matthijs Eijpe, Regional Vice President at Backbase, adds: “We are thrilled to see Hellenic Bank’s digital transformation efforts truly pay off with their new app, transforming and elevating their customers’ digital banking experience. As Hellenic Bank continues to enhance its digital capabilities in the future, we are providing a scalable model that matches their customers’ shifting demands and allows the bank to achieve efficiencies through digital strategy implementation.”