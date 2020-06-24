Hehmeyer Trading + Investments Rebrands As Hehmeyer - The Change In Branding Reflects The Firm’s Shift In Business To Algorithmic Trading And Market Making In The Digital Asset Space

Hehmeyer Trading + Investments, a Chicago-based trading firm, today unveiled its new brand, Hehmeyer. This rebrand coincides with the evolution and consolidation of the company’s business segments solely into algorithmic trading and market making in cryptocurrencies.
While Hehmeyer is already an established and respected global liquidity provider in the digital asset markets, the firm was previously segmented into other business divisions, including a proprietary trading group, commodity pool operator, commodity trading advisor, and introducing broker. In rebranding to Hehmeyer, the firm is demonstrating its commitment to the digital asset market, allocating nearly all of its resources to this evolving space.
“We have long been intrigued by the potential of cryptocurrencies,” said Chris Hehmeyer, CEO and founder of Hehmeyer. “The sustained growth we’ve observed — not only in this market overall but also in our role as a liquidity provider — led us to realize that we could no longer keep the digital asset division as just one of the focuses of our business, but had to devote our firm’s full attention to it. Given recent concerns in the financial industry coming out of the crisis surrounding COVID-19, we have never been more assured in this belief. We are committed.”
The market making sector of the digital asset industry has continued to experience growth in both the average daily volume of trades, as well as the ratio of peer-to-peer transactions.
Hehmeyer has emerged as a prominent player in the burgeoning trading environment, transacting directly with counterparties, allowing for reduced risk, increased price discovery, and lowered costs.
Mr. Hehmeyer’s career spans over 40 years and includes board member and/or chairman positions at numerous industry organizations, including the National Futures Association, the Futures Industry Association, the Board of Trade Clearing Corporation, and the Chicago Board of Trade. He was elected to the Futures Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2019.