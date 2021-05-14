Hedosophia Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

Euronext today congratulates Hedosophia, an investment firm, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: HEGA, HEGAU and HEGAW). It is the fourth SPAC-listing on Euronext markets in 2021.
Hedosophia is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that focuses on buying a technology company, principally based in Europa. The newly listed SPAC is led by Ian Osborne, Hedosophia’s founder and CEO. In partnership with former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital, Osborne has been credited with relaunching the U.S. SPAC market with his first blank cheque company in 2017, which went on to merge with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.
The SPAC will have four independent directors drawn from European tech founders or executives, including Jan Kemper, chief finance officer at N26 and former Zalando executive, Jochen Engert, chief executive at Flixbus, Max Bittner, chief executive of Vestiaire Collective, and Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer at Farfetch.
At opening, the share price was set at €10 per share. Hedosophia European Growth has successfully raised €460 million in its Initial Public Offering.
About Hedosophia
Hedosophia European Growth is sponsored by Hedosophia, a global investor in leading technology companies led by co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer Ian Osborne. Hedosophia unites technologists, entrepreneurs and investors around a shared vision of identifying and supporting the most ambitious founders and technology companies. Since its formation in 2012, Hedosophia has developed a strong network within the European technology ecosystem, forging long-term relationships with founders and executives of category defining private and public companies, venture capitalists and growth equity investors.