HedgeServ Partners With AccessFintech To Deliver Enhanced Controls And Efficiency For Buy-Side Clients - Collaborative Workflow Solution Enhances Data For The Buy-Side While Reducing Risk And Cost

HedgeServ, a leading global fund administrator, has partnered with AccessFintech, the leading fintech company operating Synergy – the data and workflow collaboration network. HedgeServ will utilize real-time settlement data to offer a significantly improved client experience as well as efficiencies in preventing and resolving settlement fails across the entire counterparty ecosystem.
Fund managers of all strategies partner with HedgeServ’s skilled and experienced professionals to achieve industry benchmark operations, enterprise reporting solutions, and operational best practices. HedgeServ helps managers to understand the drivers of their performance and portfolio risk through a customizable suite of trader and factor-based risk analytics. HedgeServ configures and integrates a risk management solution to meet each client’s unique reporting needs and frequencies.
Synergy’s data access will help HedgeServ scale and provide clients with insights while enhancing controls and customer service. The Synergy ecosystem will provide HedgeServ with faster access to settlement data and enable quicker and independent exception investigation and resolution and drive the reduction of overall fails.
The solution couples HedgeServ’s industry-leading middle and back-office platforms and data with Synergy’s cloud-based data collaboration and standardised operations workflow model to help buy-side clients achieve transformational efficiencies, reduce operational risk and technology costs and expedite resolution of settlement fails.
The Synergy Network extends and enriches data, enhances data and workflow, and underpins the transformation of operations, providing innovation and efficiency through transaction lifecycle management and benchmarking insights across the financial ecosystem. It provides valuable insights through intelligence upon which firms such as HedgeServ can act, enhance client service on an ongoing basis.
“Legacy fund administration often forces managers to make decisions based on unreliable and incomplete data. At HedgeServ, we connect managers with their data in ways they normally view, analyze and share information internally with their investors and counterparties.
“We are excited to partner with AccessFintech in helping our clients to make better data-driven decisions,” said Justin Nadler, President of HedgeServ.
“Clients are looking for innovative ways to gain sharper insights, simplify their operations and reduce transaction costs,” said Boaz Zilberman, EVP Business Development of AccessFintech. “We are excited to partner with HedgeServ as we believe there is a significant opportunity to transform efficiencies and workflow, and clients of both firms will benefit from a much-improved experience and strengthened controls.”