HeavyFinance Partners With ClearBlue Markets To Generate 250,000 Carbon Credits

HeavyFinance, a European climate tech investment marketplace, has partnered with global carbon markets expert ClearBlue Markets (ClearBlue) with the goal of generating 250,000 carbon credits from 100,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Based on HeavyFinance's projections, the project will generate the 250,000 offset credits by the end of the year. ClearBlue Markets will help market and sell at least 40 percent of the credits' total volume upfront. The remaining credits will be sold over time, with ClearBlue receiving a fixed percentage.

The deal is part of HeavyFinance's mission to remove one gigaton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by 2050.

ClearBlue Markets brings extensive experience to the relationship. Since its launch in 2000, ClearBlue has developed voluntary offset credits in accordance with the Kyoto Protocol and the EU Emissions Trading System. The company helps clients navigate markets, manage risk, realise value, and achieve climate objectives.

The strategic partnership sees the companies align on a shared vision to increase confidence and transparency in global carbon markets with more effective emission reduction strategies. The companies will work together to ensure that the funded projects meet regulatory requirements, achieve optimal emission reductions and provide businesses with the information and confidence to engage with these markets.

Laimonas Noreika, Founder of HeavyFinance, comments: "Corporations worldwide are becoming increasingly familiar with carbon pricing and are looking for the best advice on implementing a feasible emission reduction strategy. Combining with global leaders in the environmental-sphere, we can offer the best-split financing scheme and help stakeholders in each company find the right buyers. We are excited to be working with ClearBlue and continue to promote the value of carbon credits in the wider fight for sustainability."

Michiel ten Hoopen, Chief Carbon Investment Officer of ClearBlue Markets comments: "Implementing effective carbon pricing to drive emission reductions is critical to ClearBlue's mission. Realising this objective requires transparency and the development of quality projects. HeavyFinance is a reliable player that shares ClearBlue's values and commitment to emissions reduction projects that are created responsibly and reach fruition."

Over the next 12 months, HeavyFinance and ClearBlue intend to scale the partnership across European and North American markets, increasing access to investors.

The partnership follows the UK government's recent announcement of a £30 million fund to develop cutting-edge farming projects, create a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector and move towards net zero.