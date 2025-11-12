Haruko Integrates With EDX To Enhance Risk And Portfolio Management For Spot And Perpetual Futures Trading

Haruko, a leading provider of institutional digital assets technology, is proud to announce its integration with EDX Markets’ spot trading venue and EDXM International’s perpetual futures exchange. This move will strengthen risk and portfolio management capabilities for institutional clients.

Through this integration, EDX and EDXMI clients can now leverage Haruko’s platform to access real-time insights into their trading activity, portfolio positions and market exposure. Haruko consolidates data from EDX and EDXMI alongside other venues, giving clients the benefit of a unified, institutional-grade view of their digital asset portfolios alongside advanced pricing, risk analytics and performance reporting.

“Our collaboration with EDX is another step toward building a more connected, transparent and efficient institutional digital asset ecosystem,” said Shamyl Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of Haruko. “By integrating with EDX’s venues, we’re enabling clients to gain a more complete understanding of their exposures across multiple markets, supporting better decision-making and operational control.”

“As a client of both EDX and Haruko, we’re thrilled to see two leading platforms come together to enhance institutional digital asset trading,” said Xin Song, CEO, GSR. “This integration provides meaningful operational efficiencies, delivering a clearer, real-time view of our positions and risk across venues while streamlining how we manage and optimize trading activity. Innovations like this are essential as the digital asset market continues to mature.”

EDX Markets and EDXM International provide secure and efficient venues for institutional spot and perpetual futures trading. EDX’s market structure is designed to bring the best of traditional finance to digital assets, delivering a trading environment tailored for institutional investors.

“Partnering with Haruko brings additional transparency and efficiency to institutional digital asset trading,” said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets. “By integrating with Haruko’s platform, we’re meeting clients where they already operate and are opening the door for more institutions to access EDX’s venues, expanding the reach and depth of our ecosystem.”