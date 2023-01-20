Hargreaves Lansdown Launch Online Share Voting Service

Investors are now able to place an online vote on their UK and European shares

The quick and easy service is available to all clients with shares via the HL platform

New online Proxy Voting service

HL has introduced a new online proxy voting service in partnership with Broadridge. HL clients will be able to vote on their holdings of UK and European shares more quickly and easily and access all upcoming shareholder meetings, such as AGMs, relating to their shareholdings through their online account.

The service covers 5,800 tradeable equities, which is all of the UK and European shares on the HL platform.

Tom Lee, Head of Trading Proposition, Hargreaves Lansdown:

“Retail investors are taking a keener interest in having the power to influence corporations on important issues such as board diversity, climate change and sustainability. Providing a new digital capability for this self-service system gives retail investors a greater say in the governance of the companies in which they hold shares and the democratisation of markets.

Our new online voting service is just one of a number of developments aimed at enabling clients to engage with, and defend, their investment. HL is passionate about giving power to the retail investor – and having a say in key votes is just the beginning.”

Demi Derem, General Manager of International Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge:

“Retail investor ESG requirements have changed. Having a say in how the companies they invest in operate has become a big deal. Subsequently shareholder voting functionality has never been more important. We’re proud to be working with Hargreaves Lansdown, to offer their investors an enhanced proxy voting experience. Increasing retail investor participation is part of our ongoing mission to drive greater shareholder participation and improve overall standards around corporate governance.”

How it works

Clients can view all the upcoming shareholder meetings for the UK and European shares they hold through their online account Click through and provide an instruction via Broadridge Clients can also register to attend shareholder meetings using this service

Votes are placed per account. This means that if clients hold a stock in ISA, SIPP and Fund and Share Account, three separate votes can be placed.

More information: https://www.hl.co.uk/shares/corporate-actions/agms-and-shareholder-voting