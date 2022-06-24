H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

On 14 June 2022, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 115,000 euros on H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA .

The sanction related to a breach of section 130 (1) of the German Act on Breaches of Administrative Regulations (Ordnungswidrigkeitengesetz – OWiG ) in conjunction with section 115 (1) sentence 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG ). H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA failed to publish an announcement, stating the date and the website on which the half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2021 was made publicly available in addition to its availability in the Company Register (Unternehmensregister).

The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.