Hammerson Plc Lists On Euronext Dublin

- Market capitalisation of £963.6 million
- Hammerson plc completes secondary listing on Euronext, underlining the importance and scale of its European operations and investor base
- Hammerson joins the Euronext real estate franchise of 115 issuers with a combined market capitalisation of over €94 billion as of 23 December 2020
Euronext today congratulates Hammerson, a UK-based real estate investment trust, on its dual listing on Euronext’s regulated market in Dublin (ticker code: HMSO).
Already listed on the London Stock Exchange, Hammerson completed its dual listing on Euronext Dublin today. The Company owns and manages flagship destinations valued as at 30 June 2020 at £1.2bn in France and £0.8bn in Ireland in addition to significant City Quarters development opportunities in Dublin. Alongside its directly managed portfolio, Hammerson also has exposure to Value Retail premium outlet destinations outside of the UK including La Valleé in Paris, La Roca in Barcelona, and Kildare Village in Ireland.
Hammerson was listed through the admission to trading of the 4,057,298,174 shares on Euronext Dublin. The reference price of Hammerson shares was £0.2375 per share, based on the closing price of its shares listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Market capitalisation of the ordinary shares was approximately £963.6 million on the day of listing.
During the virtual bell ceremony, Mark Bourgeois, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Hammerson, said: “We are delighted to be joining Euronext Dublin. This secondary listing recognises the importance and scale of our investor base and operations in Continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland. Around 27% of our share capital is held by investors in the European Economic area, so this listing enables us to maintain an efficient holding structure across our portfolio and guarantees an EU equivalent trading venue for Hammerson shares."
Euronext is home to 115 REITs and Real Estate companies with an aggregated market capitalisation in excess of €94 billion. We are thrilled to assist in the development of the Real Estate franchise as it continues to grow with Hammerson being the 13th new issuer in this sector welcomed on Euronext markets year-to-date.
Caption: Mark Bourgeois, Managing Director UK & Ireland, and his team rang the bell virtually this morning to celebrate the dual listing of Hammerson. Click here to access the remote bell ceremony.
About Hammerson
Hammerson create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving European cities, with a focus on flagship retail destinations and Premium Outlets. As of 30 June 2020, their portfolio of high-quality venues had a value of £7.7 billion and included 21 flagship destinations in thriving cities, and investments in premium outlet villages through our partnership with Value Retail. Key retail venues include Bullring & Grand Central, Birmingham, Bicester Village, Oxfordshire, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, and Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille.