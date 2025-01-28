Hamilton ETFs Introduces U.S. & Canadian Dividend ETFs Tracking The Solactive Dividend Elite Index Series

Solactive is proud to expand its collaboration with Hamilton ETFs with the launch of four new ETFs. The HAMILTON CHAMPIONS™ Canadian Dividend Index ETF (ticker: CMVP, trading on the TSX), and the HAMILTON CHAMPIONS™ Enhanced Canadian Dividend ETF (ticker: CWIN) track a multiple of the Solactive Canada Dividend Elite Champions Index. The HAMILTON CHAMPIONS™ U.S. Dividend Index ETF (ticker: SMVP) and the HAMILTON CHAMPIONS™ U.S. Dividend Index ETF (ticker: SMVP) track a multiple of the Solactive United States Dividend Elite Champions Index. These ETFs are designed to provide investors with exposure to companies that have a proven history of stable and growing dividend payments in their respective countries.

Dividend-focused investment strategies continue to be an essential component for income-seeking investors. Companies with a long history of stable and increasing dividend payments, often classified as blue-chip companies, are highly valued for their financial stability. Such investment strategies offer exposure to companies that are often financially resilient with strong cash flow generation and shareholder-friendly policies, making them appealing to investors as they are often better positioned to navigate diverse market environments.

Both indices, the Solactive Canada Dividend Elite Champions Index and the Solactive United States Dividend Elite Champions Index, are part of the broader Solactive Dividend Elite Index Series, which aims to provide exposure to an equity portfolio with a proven track record of stable dividend growth while ensuring sector diversification. Eligible equities must meet minimum thresholds for free-float market capitalization and average daily trading value to ensure adequate tradability. Companies must have a consistent dividend growth history for a sufficient number of years, although stable dividends for securities already in the index are sufficient. Index constituents are selected using a rules-based methodology that prioritizes securities with the highest free-float market capitalization while maintaining diversification by limiting the number of securities from any single sector. Index components are equally weighted to ensure balanced exposure across the portfolio.

The first two ETFs – CMVP and SMVP – listed on January 27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Enhanced versions of these ETFs, CWIN and SWIN, which utilize modest 25% leverage, will list today, January 28, 2025.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “The launch of these ETFs is an example of the robustness and versatility of Solactive’s Dividend Elite Index Series. By focusing on stable income and growth through a well-diversified approach, these indices represent a robust dividend investment approach that reflects the qualities of stability and resilience that investors increasingly value in today’s market. We are proud to continue our collaboration with Hamilton ETFs in providing innovative investment solutions.”

Babak Assadi, Partner, Head of Product Strategy & Trading, commented: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Solactive AG with the launch of our new suite of Hamilton CHAMPIONS™ ETFs, which offer investors a disciplined approach to dividend growth investing, focusing on high-quality companies with long-term track records of increasing dividends.”