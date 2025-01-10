Haiki+ Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

2 nd listing on Euronext in 2025

2 nd listing of 2025 on Euronext Growth Milan

Market capitalisation at market opening is €75.2 million

Euronext today congratulates Haiki+ on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

The ordinary shares of Haiki+, a company born from the demerger of Innovatec, will be admitted to trading today, 10 January 2025, on Euronext Growth Milan.

Haiki+ is a holding company operating in the Environmental and Circular Economy business which, with its four divisions, aims to become a leading player in Italy, leveraging its advanced expertise in valorising every category of waste and supported by its diverse network of treatment, recovery and recycling facilities for materials.

Haiki’s listing represents the 2nd listing this year on Euronext Growth Milan, Borsa Italiana’s market for small and medium-sized companies, and it is Euronext’s 2nd listing of this year.

The market capitalisation calculated on the opening price is €75.2 million.

Elio Cosimo Catania, President of Haiki+, said: “Today we are celebrating a historic moment for Haiki+, the first day of trading on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana. The listing on Euronext Growth Milan for us, aims to enhance the result of a winning business strategy. It is the natural evolution of a path - which began more than thirty years ago - and which today sees us positioned, with the strength of our production and industrial infrastructure, at the centre of the world of circularity: the valorisation of waste as a productive element of reuse, re-use and transformation. My thanks once again to all those who have contributed to making this important moment come true”.

Nicola Colucci, Vice-President of Haiki+, said: “The listing of Haiki+ on Euronext Growth Milan represents an important milestone for us, sanctioning the excellent work done so far by all those who have collaborated in the development of a project with a strong industrial connotation aimed at creating value from waste. Similarly, we look at today's listing as a new starting point: Haiki+ now presents itself on the stock market as a well-structured industrial entity, with clear ideas about the lines of development mapped out for growth in the medium term in those sectors that we have assessed as having the greatest potential for development and in which we already occupy a stable position. With this new development, we aim to fully express the potential of Haiki+, also aiming at a valorisation of the company more in line with the dimensions already acquired and the solid growth prospects for the future”.





Caption: Nicola Colucci, Vice-President of Haiki+, Camilla Colucci, Board Member of Haiki+ and Pietro Colucci,rang the bell during the market opening ceremony this morning to celebrate the company’s listing.