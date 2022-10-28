Habib Bank AG Zurich Eyes New DIFC Branch As Regional Centre For Growing Wealth Management Services

DIFC welcomes another leading global commercial bank

As personal and family wealth grows across the region, Habib Bank AG Zurich will be ideally located to serve growing wealth management needs​​​​​

Switzerland-headquartered multinational commercial bank, Habib Bank AG Zurich (HBZ), is extending its global network presence with a new branch in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Expanding its footprint for its private banking and wealth management clients with this new entity, HBZ’s DIFC branch cements the bank’s commitment to the UAE and the region. The new branch will offer clients a trusted Swiss platform, with a focus on wealth preservation and legacy planning.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “Many of the fastest growing places for wealth accumulation in the world are in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region – especially the UAE – which makes DIFC the natural choice for financial services companies who serve private banking and wealth management clients. We welcome Habib Bank AG Zurich to our growing ecosystem of more than 4,000 financial-related firms. We look forward to working with them so that they can access the vast range of growth opportunities that are available to clients in the Centre.”

HBZ has had a presence in the UAE since 1974, serving a wide range of clients for retail, commercial banking and Islamic banking needs.

Salman Haider, CEO, Group Wealth Management at Habib Bank AG Zurich, added: “I am delighted to announce HBZ expanding its presence in a key global financial centre, such as DIFC, thereby realising our private banking and wealth management ambitions and further cementing our commitment to the UAE and the region.”

“Habib Bank AG Zurich, established in 1967, is an institution with a rich heritage and legacy. Being a part of DIFC will further cement our position in the UAE and the wider region. DIFC represents an important centre for us to pursue our growth ambitions.”