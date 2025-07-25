H2O Deputy CEO Fined £1m And Banned From Financial Services For Deliberately Misleading UK Financial Conduct Authority

An FCA investigation found that Mr Alba lacked integrity because he misled the FCA.

Between April 2015 and November 2019, H2O failed to carry out proper due diligence on investments relating to the Tennor Group of companies owned by Lars Windhorst, or companies he introduced.

The investments were high risk and hard to sell, leaving investor money trapped. In 2024, the FCA agreed that H2O would pay those investors €250 million.

During the FCA’s investigation into H2O, Mr Alba provided false and misleading statements and documentation to the regulator. Mr Alba was the principal point of contact with the FCA during its investigation.

Mr Alba asked junior colleagues to create minutes, including records and minutes of committees, where no formal meetings had taken place. Mr Alba also provided due diligence materials, such as investment research, to the FCA that had been created years after the investments had been made, when he had claimed they were produced at the time.

Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said:

'Senior leaders in financial services need to act with integrity. Mr Alba fell well short of those basic standards.

'He has no place in the industry. This ban and substantial fine should serve as a warning to others that if you mislead the FCA, you will face the consequences.'

Background