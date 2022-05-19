GVC Gaesco, As A Partner, And Libelium, As A Company, Join BME’s Pre-Market Environment

GVC Gaesco joins as a partner and is already an active collaborator in BME Growth and in the Main Market’s segment for listed small & mid-caps

Libelium designs and manufactures technological solutions for companies and cities

BME's Pre-Market Environment (EpM), BME's corporate acceleration programme aimed at helping SME growth companies learn how capital markets work and how to gain access to private and institutional investors, expands its network of collaborators and companies today by adding to the programme GVC Gaesco, as a partner, and Libelium, as a new company.

GVC Gaesco is a securities brokerage firm that acts as a lead manager and placement entity in capital raising transactions in BME Growth. It also acts a Registered Adviser, liquidity provider, research firm and corporate broker. GVC Gaesco will participate in the EpM’s training programme for growth companies and will contribute to its development by introducing companies interested in joining it. Its president and founder, Maria Àngels Vallvé, said: "We are very proud to be part of BME's acceleration programme for SMEs, a challenge to which we will be happy to contribute our knowledge and experience as a financial institution of reference in the segment of companies with a capitalisation lower than 500 million euros".

Libelium is a technology company from Zaragoza founded in 2006 that designs and manufactures technological solutions to make the Internet of Things a key factor and driver in the Digital Transformation process of organisations from any industry, as well as Public Institutions. Its CEO and co-founder, Alicia Asín, highlighted: "We are very interested in being part of this acceleration programme to continue improving internal processes and be more aligned and better positioned to go to market".

With these two new additions, this programme complements and expands its hands-on training and coaching programme for EpM companies. The EpM Pre-Market Environment initiative for new companies and investors is still open and continues.

More information about the Pre-Market Environment:

https://www.entornopremercado.es/ing/Home