Gulf Mercantile Exchange Reports Strong Growth In 2024 Performance, Highlighting 12% Increase In Total Volume

Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME), the premier international commodity exchange in the Middle East, is pleased to announce its continued growth for 2024, demonstrating robust growth across key metrics and reinforcing its position as a leading platform for commodity trading in the region. Total trading volume increased by 12% year-on-year, from 1.18 million contracts in 2023 to 1.32 million contracts in 2024.

Front-month contract volumes experienced an impressive 20% growth and record year, surging from 800,065 in 2023 to 959,565 in 2024.

