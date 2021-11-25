Guido Van Ingen Joins Quantile As Managing Director Of The Netherlands Office And Head Of Relationship Management

Quantile Technologies (Quantile), a leading provider of multilateral optimisation services, today announced the appointment of Guido Van Ingen as Head of the Netherlands and Relationship Management. He started the role in November 2021 and reports directly to Andrew Williams, CEO.
Guido has over 20 years’ experience in Financial Markets. He started his career at ABN Amro Bank N.V, before joining Merrill Lynch as Pan European Equity Sales Director where he was responsible for sales to institutional clients in the Benelux region. He then spent 10 years working at ING, as Head of Financial Markets Corporate Sales EMEA and as Head of Transaction Services Sales in the Netherlands. Throughout his career he has managed sales teams across 23 countries, managing relationships and providing institutional clients with hedging products as well as working capital solutions.
Quantile selected Amsterdam as its European headquarters in 2020, with the office expanding its global presence by providing coverage for its growing network of European entities. Guido’s role will be key to establishing Quantile’s European operations, as well as growing the number of market participants that adopt Quantile’s multilateral optimisation services globally. Guido has joined the leadership team where he is responsible for the Netherlands business as well as Relationship Management across all jurisdictions
Andrew Williams, CEO commented: “We are delighted to welcome Guido to the team, where his experience will be pivotal to our growth in Europe and extending our network globally. There is immense capacity to help clients manage their capital and funding challenges and I am confident that Guido’s extensive industry experience will drive further adoption of Quantile’s services. Alongside our UK and US offices, the Netherlands office continues to grow as we deepen client relationships and develop our presence globally.”
Guido Van Ingen, Head of the Netherlands and Relationship Management added: “After 20 years of working in sales management for banks, I am excited to bring my experience to Quantile, where I can be part of a company that continues to deliver real innovation and capital efficiency to the derivatives market.”