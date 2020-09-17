Grupo CIMD Selects MDX Technology To Help Maximise Value From Data - Streamlines Data Collection, Storage And Distribution - Extends Reach To More External Third Parties

MDX Technology (MDXT), the leading provider of solutions to help data owners maximise the value of their data is pleased to announce that Grupo CIMD has gone live with MDXT’s data distribution solution. This is being implemented to support increasing client demand for flexible access to premium data by broadening distribution channels to market. MDXT is also the powerhouse behind IOWArocks, the global data marketplace for market data, reference data and alternative data.
Grupo CIMD is the main independent brokerage, consulting, securitisation and asset management Group in the financial and energy markets in southern Europe. MDXT has now been seamlessly integrated with Grupo CIMD’s core infrastructure to collect, store and distribute data both internally and externally. Designed to enhance the firm’s overall data distribution capabilities, the solution is already distributing data to Refinitive with further endpoints, such as Montel to be added soon.
Jesús Mayo, CTO, Grupo CIMD, comments. “We selected MDXT due to their formidable data distribution reputation. Implementation has been fast and seamless, and we are delighted to be already gaining value through the monetisation of our data to a broader client base across a wider range of channels. We are looking forward to working more closely with Paul and his team in the coming months.”
Paul Watmough, CEO at MDXT concluded. “We are delighted to be supporting Grupo CIMD as they grow, helping them to further exploit the value of their market data. The industry is seeing a gradual but positive change in the ways that firms approach market data technology, as evidenced by the growing interest in our own IOWArocks global data marketplace. For the first time it is acceptable to use more innovative and cost-effective solution providers as opposed to the big brand names. It is essential for our clients, like Grupo CIMD to recognise these trends and leverage technology such as ours to be able to provide their client base with access to market data across whichever channel they desire.”