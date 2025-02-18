Grupo Bolsa Mexicana De Valores Partners With IPC To Deploy Beeks Technology To Simplify The Process Of Onboarding New Participants Into The Market

The launch of a new infrastructure for co-location reduces entry barriers for market participants, facilitating their operation in the Mexican financial markets.

Deployment includes a primary site and an alternate site in Mexico City to provide greater security for all participants.

Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), with more than 130 years of experience, and IPC, a leading company in technology and services related to global financial markets, announced the signing of an agreement to launch the advanced Beeks’ technology infrastructure. The deployment includes primary and disaster recovery sites in Mexico City, providing a secure solution to support BMV’s market growth and innovation.

With the launch of this new infrastructure, set to go live in the second half of 2025, BMV will provide secure and scalable co-location services to its clients. This will allow clients to host their operations directly on the platform, eliminating the need for a proprietary site.

"This agreement allows us to deliver cutting-edge technology, with a low-latency infrastructure deployed locally in Mexico City. We are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our market participants, remain at the forefront of innovation and as a leader in the region." said Jorge, Alegría, CEO of Grupo BMV.

The agreement was signed with IPC as the contracting party; Beeks will manage end-to-end deployment of the Exchange infrastructure. Leveraging Beeks’ extensive expertise and proven technology, BMV members will benefit from a robust, flexible, and secure solution designed specifically for capital markets.

"Beeks technology offers a dedicated, fully managed infrastructure for exchanges and trading venues worldwide," said Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks Group. "We are proud to partner with BMV and leverage our established relationship with IPC to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the financial markets. This two-site deployment will ensure resiliency, security and scalability, supporting BMV's ambitions for growth and innovation in the market."

IPC's Tito Singh, CRO added: "This is a great example of the strength of our partnership strategy, working with the best suppliers to support our customer first approach. It reinforces our long-term relationship with Beeks and our ongoing collaboration to deliver innovative, market-leading solutions in the industry."

By deploying Beeks technology, BMV is well positioned to attract liquidity, drive market access and reinforce its position as a leader in Latin America's financial ecosystem.