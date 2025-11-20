GreyMile SOCIMI Joins BME Scaleup On November 24

• The company, which is the twelfth to join BME's growth markets in 2025, debuts with a value of €500,000

The BME Scaleup Management Committee has approved the listing of GreyMile SOCIMI on November 24, after analyzing and studying all the documentation submitted by the company and issuing a favorable assessment report from the Market and Listings Coordination Committee.

The Board of Directors of the company, which is the twelfth company to join BME growth markets, has set a reference price of €1 per share for the start of trading, giving the company a total value of €500,000.

The Company's trading code will be “SCGRM” and its Registered Advisor, Armabex Asesores Registrados (Grupo ArmanexT).

GreyMile SOCIMI is a REIT specializing in the direct or indirect acquisition of real estate assets for lease. Its activity focuses on industrial warehouses and logistics assets. It thus offers investors a way to access the Spanish real estate market in the small and medium-sized logistics and industrial property segment. The company works to build a diversified portfolio of assets located in the inner and outer suburbs of major Spanish cities, ensuring a strategic location and high demand potential. In addition, GreyMile is firmly committed to its tenants and customers, offering quality spaces with technical specifications tailored to the real needs of the occupants.

The initial documentation of GreyMile SOCIMI is available on the BME Scaleup websiteopens in a new tab, where all the details of the company and its business can be found.

BME's growth markets (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized companies. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and already have more than 150 companies admitted to trading. BME Growthopens in a new tab enables small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of domestic and international investors. BME Scaleupopens in a new tab is particularly aimed at scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, SOCIMIs and family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by making the requirements for incorporation more flexible, while offering the necessary transparency to investors. The advantages of accessing the capital markets for small and medium-sized companies include financing, reputation, visibility, boosting inorganic growth and making it easier to attract and retain talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its range of services. BME has a market for each type of company, from the first approaches to the capital markets, with the formation of the Pre-Market Environmentopens in a new tab, to large listed companies.