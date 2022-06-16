Grethe Brown Promoted To CEO Of Push Technology - Push Strengthens C-Level Team As Global Demand For Event Stream Processing Accelerates

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced that Grethe Brown has been promoted to CEO. Earlier in year, Grethe joined the company as COO.

John Pocock, Executive Chairman at Push Technology, comments: “There’s no better person to lead Push Technology than Grethe as we look to broaden our global footprint. She has an incredible wealth of experience and expertise and her impact at Push has been immediate. Her energy and enthusiasm are a real asset to the company. She now has the opportunity to take the company to the next level and drive our aggressive growth plans.”

Grethe has extensive experience in driving explosive growth across operations, R&D, and commercial management for software companies in a variety of industries including Telco, FinTech and Food & Beverage. She has a strong technical and business background, and holds a BSc in mathematics from the University of Linkoping in Sweden, and an MBA from the University of Surrey.

Grethe said: “It is a tremendous honor to be appointed CEO of Push Technology at such an exciting time. I am committed to ensuring we continue to build on the momentum and success we have achieved in the last twelve months. Organizations everywhere are seeking strategies to shorten development timelines, improve operational efficiency, and go-to-market ahead of the competition with their event-driven applications. We need to stay laser focused on the real time data needs of our customers as they look to undertake digital transformation initiatives.”