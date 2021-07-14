GreenVolt Lists On Euronext Lisbon

-
€150 million raised
-
Market capitalisation of over €500 million
-
35th listing of a cleantech company on Euronext in 2021
-
118th listing on Euronext in 2021
Euronext welcomes GreenVolt – Energias Renováveis, SA (“GreenVolt”), the leading biomass energy operator in Portugal, to its regulated market in Lisbon (ticker code: GVOLT; ISIN code PTGNV0AM0001).
Created in 2002, GreenVolt operates in the renewable energy sector, and is the leader in Portugal in the sector of electricity production from biomass forestry. With nearly 20 years’ experience in this segment, GreenVolt has extensive and proven technical skills in the design, engineering, operation and maintenance of biomass power stations.
GreenVolt will be listed on 15 July 2021, through the admission to trading of 116,788,235 ordinary nominative book-entry shares, without nominal value, following the fully-subscribed share capital increase in the aggregate amount of 41,788,235 shares [30,588,235 shares pursuant to the Offering, and contribution in kind for the subscription of 11,200,000 shares]. The Offering also included a greenshoe option of up to 15% [4,588,235] of GreenVolt Shares exercisable in the 30 days following the listing.
The Offering consisted of an all-primary offering of newly issued ordinary shares by GreenVolt to institutional investors and raised a total amount of €150 million, with an additional and concurrent reserved capital increase as consideration for the acquisition of the Polish development platform V-Ridium. On completion of the Offering, shareholders of parent company Altri also received 3,750,000 GreenVolt shares.
João Manso Neto, CEO of GreenVolt, said: “The outcome of this IPO attests to the appeal of our strategy and investor confidence regarding future plans for the business. GreenVolt, the leader in biomass-based energy production in Portugal, will leverage on its expertise to enter in other European countries, positioning itself as the reference player in the consolidation of this technology in Europe. These operations will be complemented by a diversification into other technologies in the renewables market, already initiated in H1 2021 when we became a pan-European developer in Solar PV and Wind, thereby combining a strong management with a proven track record, with an asset rotation strategy providing unique flexibility to GreenVolt. We will continue to expand our international footprint as a global renewable player, whilst reinforcing our intense commitment to generating economic value in a sustainable way – both for our shareholders and for society more broadly. We want to make sure that all stakeholders grow together with GreenVolt.”
As early as 2019, GreenVolt, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sociedade Bioelétrica do Mondego, S.A., was the first company in Portugal to carry out a green bond issue. The Issue was in line with the conditions established by the Green Bond Principles published by the International Capital Market Association and it was the first Green Bond Issue admitted to trading in Portugal, on Euronext Access Lisbon.
Click here to access/ replay the press conference
Caption: João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt; Clara Raposo, Chairperson of GreenVolt; Ricardo Mendes Ferreira, M&A and IR Officer of GreenVolt, Raquel Carvalho, Head of Legal of GreenVolt; Paulo Fernandes, GreenVolt Board Member; and João Borges de Oliveira, GreenVolt Board Member, rang the bell this afternoon to celebrate the listing of the company, together with Isabel Ucha, Chairwoman of Euronext Lisbon, and Pedro Wilton, Senior Account Manager of Euronext Lisbon
About GreenVoltGreenVolt operates in the renewable energy sector, being the leader in Portugal in the sector of electricity production from biomass forestry. With an accumulated experience in this segment of about 20 years, GreenVolt has extensive and proven technical skills in the design, engineering, operation and maintenance of biomass power stations. Based on its technical skills, GreenVolt developed a differentiated growth strategy based on 3 areas: biomass, solar and photovoltaic energy and decentralised energy generation. GreenVolt has a market share of 48% in Portugal, holding a highly efficient portfolio of five biomass plants with an aggregate 98 MW of injection capacity, generating 732.6 GWh in 2020 and operating at above-market average efficiency levels (93.6%3 availability).