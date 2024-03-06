Green Regs And Spam[1]: Statement On The Enhancement And Standardization Of Climate-Related Disclosures For Investors, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce March 6, 2024

Thank you, Mr. Chair. The final rule is different from the proposal, but it still promises to spam investors with details about the Commission’s pet topic of the day—climate. As we have heard already, the recommendation before us eliminates the Scope 3 reporting requirements, reworks the financial statement disclosures, and removes some of the other overly granular disclosures. But these changes do not alter the rule’s fundamental flaw—its insistence that climate issues deserve special treatment and disproportionate space in Commission disclosures and managers’ and directors’ brain space. Because the Commission fails to justify that disparate treatment, I dissent.

The Commission does not point to a persuasive reason to reject the existing principles-based, materiality focused approach to climate risk. While the Commission insinuates that companies focus too little on climate risks, it offers scant concrete evidence of inappropriate reserve, and even highlights that 36% of annual Commission filings include climate information.[2] Our existing disclosure regime already requires companies to inform investors about material risks and trends—including those related to climate—by empowering companies to tell their unique story to investors. The Commission’s 2010 climate guidance explains how climate-related issues, particularly pertaining to a company’s financial condition, could be required in disclosures under the Commission’s existing regime.[3] Under current rules, companies may have to disclose, among other things, information relating to the “[i]mpact of legislation and regulation,” “international accords,” “[i]ndirect consequences of regulation and business trends,” and “[p]hysical impacts of climate change.”[4] And, although the responsibility for disclosing lies with the company, the Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance reviews company filings and sends comment letters to companies to ensure that they are fulfilling this responsibility. Companies that do not make accurate or complete disclosures could face enforcement actions or private lawsuits.

The Commission does not persuasively explain why principles-based rules, staff disclosure review, and enforcement actions are not effective in eliciting the climate disclosure the objectively reasonable investor needs. To the contrary, the Commission has a strong view of the power of existing rules to elicit climate disclosure. For example, the Commission today, in deciding not to adopt the proposed financial statement metrics, warned that companies might have to make those disclosures anyway under existing rules.[5]

The Commission, in adopting today’s climate prescriptions, dismisses the role that materiality ought to play in balancing the costs and benefits of disclosure. Information is material if there is a substantial likelihood that an objectively reasonable investor would consider the information important to an investment or voting decision.[6] All reasonable investors value financial returns, but they may diverge on which non-economic considerations are important.[7] A regime rooted in materiality helps companies inform investors without spamming them with information that is irrelevant to the company’s financial picture.[8]

This rule replaces our current principles-based regime with dozens of pages of prescriptive climate-related regulations. While the Commission has decorated the final rule with materiality ribbons, the rule embraces materiality in name only.[9] The resulting flood of climate-related disclosures will overwhelm investors, not inform them. The rule mandates specific granular disclosures. These include, to list a few, the process of how a company’s board oversees and is informed of climate risk,[10] how a company’s management assesses and manages material climate risk,[11] which management positions manage climate risk and the associated expertise,[12] the geographic location of physical climate risk,[13] and how climate risks affect items like a company’s “[p]roducts or services,” “suppliers,” climate mitigation activities, and “expenditures for research and development.”[14] Protestations of materiality also trip over the absurdly low de minimis thresholds for disclosing how severe weather events and other natural conditions affect a company’s financial statements. The threshold is only $100,000 for expenditures expensed as incurred and losses in the income statement[15] and $500,000 for capitalized costs and charges recognized on the balance sheet.[16]

By rejecting a principles-based regime grounded in materiality for climate, the Commission could trigger a hodgepodge of requirements tailored to meet the demands of a vast and ever-expanding panoply of special interests.[17] A pro-life investor, an anti-cannabis investor, or an anti-war investor might want idiosyncratic information to assess a company’s performance on those respective issues. Employees, customers, suppliers, social activists, local communities, and other interested non-investors will now line up to get the information they want to know included in disclosures for which shareholders have to pay. Even asset managers – whom the Release wrongly classifies as investors – and institutional investors may be driven by something other than financial returns when they seek information.[18] An asset manager, for example, may need data – not to serve its clients – but to satisfy a climate pledge the adviser made when it voluntarily joined a climate action organization.[19]

However well-intentioned, these particularized interests do not justify forcing investors who do not share them to foot the bill. Congress did not create this agency to satisfy the wants of every investor, but to serve the interests of the objectively reasonable investor seeking a return on her capital. We lack the expertise to oversee these special interest disclosures, and only a mandate from Congress should put us in the business of facilitating the disclosure of information not clearly related to financial returns.[20] As Commissioner Roberta Karmel concluded in 1978, when debates about the role of Commission disclosure were raging as they are today: “[D]espite the legitimate concerns of ethical investors, I believe we should exercise caution in applying a non-economic standard of materiality to disclosure requirements . . . .”[21] Wading into non-economic issues involves tradeoffs that only our nation’s elected representatives have the authority and expertise to make.[22] If we lose our focus on objectively reasonable investors, special interest groups will turn to us to achieve what they cannot accomplish through normal political channels.

Despite cost-saving changes from the proposed rule, the final rule will prove expensive for public companies and their shareholders who will be paying for climate disclosure spam. The Commission performs impressive math-crobatics to slash the anticipated cost of the rule by almost 90 percent,[23] but even with these potentially understated estimates, the Commission still must concede that this rule will increase the typical external costs of being a public company by around 21%.[24] The rule is particularly likely to overwhelm small public companies, many of which are already struggling under the costs of being public.[25] At a time when few companies are choosing to go public,[26] why would we add so substantially to the price tag?

To comply with the new rule, public companies will need elaborate internal control systems and disclosure control procedures to capture and distill information related to physical and transition risks, severe weather events, severe natural conditions, and greenhouse gas emissions.[27] They will hire third-party climate consultants, assurance providers,[28] internal and external counsel, and information technology professionals; face legal liability through Commission actions and the inevitable flood of class actions for their mandated filed disclosures;[29] and bear the indirect costs of lost management time, board distraction,[30] and disruptive changes in company operations. The new financial statement disclosures could force smaller companies to overhaul their existing accounting software.[31] Even companies that do not end up reporting material climate risks or expenditures will be forced to invest in systems to reach a determination that they do not have material items to disclose.[32] The Commission does not take full account of the costs to make such a non-materiality determination.[33] Requiring public disclosure of such extensive climate information, including on governance processes, will reduce companies’ flexibility in responding to all kinds of risks, including climate risks, and deter them from engaging in substantive improvements to business processes.[34]

The rule’s anticipated benefits do not outweigh the costs. Proponents of a Commission climate rule hope that it will yield more accurate, comparable, and complete climate disclosures. If we do not look at it too closely, the final rule might appear to fulfill those hopes. But a closer inspection brings us crashing back to the reality that many climate disclosures are high-priced guesses about the present and future. Measurement and reporting are not standardized within companies, let alone across companies.

Attempts to treat climate data on par with financial data are strained. Despite ongoing efforts to improve climate data collection and analysis, they are still imprecise.[35] For example, commenters highlighted the difficulty of accurately predicting potential physical climate risks[36] and transition risks.[37] Technical compliance with this rule will produce authoritative-looking results, but underlying them will be layers of assumptions and extrapolations. Different companies will take different approaches to resolving these uncertainties, which will undermine comparability.[38] More bespoke disclosures, such as the current rules allow, better inform investors, and, over time, companies likely would coalesce around approaches that generated reliable and comparable disclosures. Letting that process play out organically would be superior to the top-down approach we are embracing today.[39] The final rule attempts to short-cut this admittedly protracted market-driven process, but the result will be unreliable disclosures that mask real differences across companies. Also concerning is the possibility that the back-of-the-envelope guesswork underlying climate disclosures will bleed into the financial statements and other disclosures, thus undermining the effectiveness of our disclosure and financial reporting regime. As efforts to integrate financial and climate reporting proceed, the lower standards accepted by necessity for climate reporting and assurance could bring down the quality of financial reporting.

While the Commission feigns agnosticism about how public companies should think about climate risks, the prescriptive nature of this new climate regime will affect corporate behavior. Through an extensive set of leading disclosure items, the Commission steps into the shoes of the corporate board, nudges corporate decision-making, and distorts corporate supply chains.[40] These new disclosure requirements are rooted in what “the Commission believes should matter to investors.”[41] The Commission is forcing individual public companies to operate in a conduct-altering disclosure regime that may have no direct relevance to their situation. The Commission argues that it is well within its authority in adopting this rule, but the argument we make for our authority here has no limiting principle.

The Commission could have simply required companies to disclose material climate risks that they already recognize and explain how they manage them.[42] Such an approach would not have conveyed an expectation that companies devote vast new resources to assessing, managing, and disclosing climate risks that the Commission has identified for them. It also would have been consistent with the current required disclosure of “material events and uncertainties known to management that are reasonably likely to cause reported financial information.”[43]

We should be re-proposing this rule not adopting it. The final rule differs quite dramatically from the proposal, both by excluding major provisions and including new rule elements. A re-proposal would have helped us better assess these changes. It also would have helped us to understand recent legal developments in California and Europe that raise complex cost and mutual recognition issues.[44] Rather than grappling with these issues in the cost-benefit analysis, the Commission confesses to lacking the data to accurately assess them.[45] This approach does not give fair notice to the public or allow commenters the opportunity to address anything that closely resembles today’s final rule.[46]

Although I do not support the recommendation before us, I do want to acknowledge the multi-year effort underlying it. Analyzing these difficult issues and the voluminous comment letters was a monumental challenge. I appreciate all the long and late hours you devoted to producing today’s rule. I also appreciate the many hours you spent with me and my staff discussing the rule. Thank you to Mika Morse, Erik Gerding, Luna Bloom, Valian Afshar, Elliot Staffin, and other staff in the Division of Corporation Finance, Shaz Niazi, Erin Nelson, Mamta Soni, and Meagan Van Orden in the Office of Chief Accountant, the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, and the Office of General Counsel, as well as others throughout the Commission who worked on this rule.

I have several questions:

Although the cost estimates for this rule are dramatically lower than the cost estimates for the proposed rule, my understanding is that, based on our estimates, 15 percent of a company’s annual SEC disclosure costs would be attributable to climate disclosures.[47] Do we plan to go back in several years to assess the accuracy of these estimates and whether the benefits of the rule outweigh the costs? If so, what metrics do we plan to use for assessing whether the rule has succeeded in meeting its objectives? Our cost estimates omit the cost for large accelerated filers and accelerated filers to make a materiality determination on their Scopes 1 and 2 emissions if such companies ultimately omit this data from their disclosures. Do you have any sense of what it could cost companies to make a materiality assessment? The Release promises investors “more detailed, consistent, reliable, and comparable information about climate-related effects on a registrant’s business and financial condition.”[48] Does any company’s climate reporting today reflect the same level of consistency, reliability, and comparability that financial reporting does? If not, how long do you think it will take for climate reporting to be as consistent, reliable, and comparable as financial reporting? Even with Scope 3 off the table, the greenhouse gas emissions disclosures seem to be something new. One commenter explained it this way: “The SEC’s justification for the disclosure is that governments, regulators, or consumers might take action against GHG emissions that might cause a negative financial effect at the company that might be significant to a reasonable investor. The reliance on this series of possibilities is on top of the reliance on the uncertain and imprecise methods for calculating GHG emissions. The chain connecting an undependable disclosure of GHG emissions to a material financial effect on the disclosing company is long and speculative. The outward look and the speculative nature of requiring disclosure of GHG emissions make that disclosure obligation different from nearly all other mandatory SEC disclosures.”[49] Why isn’t this commenter right that we are dealing with a new kind of rule here, and perhaps one for which we have no statutory authority? What unique enforcement challenges does such a rule pose? Given that we take the position that we have broad authority to mandate climate disclosures, do we have the authority to preempt California’s recently passed disclosure law, which appears to be intended to serve as a national standard? The term “natural condition” is undefined. What is a severe natural condition? Is a global health pandemic a severe natural condition?[50] If so, is it covered by the rule? If not, what in the rule text tells me that it is not covered? Why don’t investors need disaggregated disclosure of capitalized costs, expenditures expensed, charges, and losses incurred as a result of severe global pandemics to better understand the effect such events have on the financial statements? Applying the final rule, even though it is easier than what was proposed, presents challenges. Consider a company that is building a new asset. It considers flood risk because the company, in its two-hundred year history, has experienced a flood every ten years. Would the company’s decisions relating to managing flood risk for an asset qualify either as an activity to mitigate climate risk or a transition plan? If a company creates a low-carbon product or expands its supply of a low-carbon product because of increased customer demand, without considering whether the increase is due to climate change, where does that activity fall under the rules?[51] How should a public company disclose transition risk if electoral outcomes could drastically alter the risk it faces? Does “climate-related risk” include a situation in which there is reduced demand for electric vehicles, as a result of consumer demand, political, legal, or other factors? Would an automobile manufacturer’s decision to shift away from EVs to accommodate consumer preferences be considered a “transition plan”? I expect that companies will spend a substantial amount of time, money, and stress on putting controls in place to comply with various aspects of the rule and then obtaining assurance where that is required. What similarities and differences do you anticipate seeing as compared with issuers’ experience with developing and obtaining auditor attestation for internal controls under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act? Are there lessons we learned from that experience that we can apply here? The rule permits issuers to hire non-auditor assurance providers. Will a non-accountant assurance provider be able to come to the Office of Chief Accountant for advice on complying with, and no-action relief from, the independence requirements and no-action relief? If so, how will the Commission be apprised of advice and relief given?